"I won’t get stressed out about that, 'cause I could just care less'” - When New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's supermodel wife refused to be bridezilla on their special day

Former MLB star Derek Jeter married the love of his life, Hannah Davis, in 2016. Davis, a supermodel, revealed in an interview with Health magazine that she was not at all a fussy bride and didn’t stress about the wedding nuptials at all:

“I’m chill. I just want it to be a fun day, not all the fuss. I don’t want to go overboard — it’s not about the place settings. I won’t get stressed out about that, 'cause I could just care less.”

Jeter and Davis had an intimate wedding. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends in Napa, California.

“You want to find someone who is way better than you, or you think so," Hannah added. "You’re like, ‘This person is gonna bring out the best in me, and I’m gonna be a way better person this year.'”

Davis and Jeter met through common friends in New York in 2012 and soon after started dating. Hannah was pregnant with their first baby girl, Bella Raine, in 2017 and welcomed her in August.

Their second daughter, Story Grey, was born two years later. They welcomed their third daughter, River Rose, in 2021.

The couple gave fans an insight into their private lives when Davis brought their kids, Bella and Story, to New York to celebrate Jeter's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah Davis was on the Sports Illustrated cover in 2015

Hannah Davis was featured five times in the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

In an interview with “PEOPLE” magazine, Hannah revealed that she didn’t know she was pregnant while posing for the SI swimsuit issue cover in 2016:

"I was having fun in Mexico. I didn't know I was pregnant."

Derek Jeter spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees. He was the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins from September 2017 to February 2022. Jeter is a five-time World Series champion. He is known as one of the best players in Yankees history. He retired in 2014.

