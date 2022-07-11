"I wonder if he even plays in the All Star game" "I'll give him my hand" - Houston Astros fans are disappointed after Yordan Alvarez's hand injury raises doubt over his All-Star appearance

Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez has been one of the best offensive players in the MLB this season. Unfortunately, a hand injury now threatens to prevent him from playing in the All-Star Game. Alvarez first suffered the injury last month. The slugger has been dealing with this injury for a while. It has not improved but has progressively worsened.

Yordan Alvarez was placed on the 10-day Injury List. He could potentially be unable to participate in both the All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby.

Julia Morales was the first to report this news, along with comments from Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker.

This is disappointing for fans of the Houston Astros.

The MLB season is a marathon, not a sprint. Injuries like this are an unfortunate part of the equation. One fan wishes he could give him his own hand!

Yordan Alvarez has been a key part of the Astros' success this season and his injury will be a hindrance. Thankfully, the team is far enough ahead in their division to allow him time to heal.

Houston Astros placing Yordan Alvarez on 10-day Injury List has fans nervous

Yordan Alvarez hitting another dinger

The Astros are running away with the American League West with a 12-game lead over the Seattle Mariners and a 15-game lead on the Texas Rangers. This division lead is a generous cushion. Even if the team loses a few games while Alvarez is out, he should have ample time to heal completely.

If this injury had come closer to the playoff push, it could have had massive implications. Since Alvarez's recovery is expected to be short term, the dominant AL West leaders should be fine in the interim.

Yordan Alvarez has a season batting average of .306 with 26 homers. He has been one of the league's most electric players.

This period of rest is certainly for the best, even if it means we don't get to see one of the best hitters compete in the Home Run Derby. At this point, it is simply not worth the risk.

Yordan Alvarez should return relatively soon, but it still has fans worried.

Yordan Alvarez will likely be unable to participate in the 2022 All-Star Game festivities. While this injury is not expected to be long-term, the team is playing it safe with sights set on the postseason.

