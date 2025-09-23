"I had the worst postpartum anxiety" - Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan gets honest about her toughest motherhood battles

Already a mother to two-year-old son Knox, Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, got real about her postpartum anxiety months after she became a mother for the second time. The Bregmans welcomed their second child, a son named Bennett Matthew Bregman, in April.During an appearance on former NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch's Sunday Sports Club podcast, Reagan recalls her postpartum journey being a mother of two sons.&quot;I had the worst postpartum anxiety,&quot; Reagan said. &quot;And so, looking back, I'm like, I've learned so much the second time around that it's been a lot better. And I hope, like, I'll feel like myself sooner, I guess. I definitely still don't yet, but I do think with him, it was really a solid year before the anxiety really started to go down. &quot;I mean, I still have to remind myself too. I'm like, I'm literally, yeah, like 12 weeks postpartum -- it's still so new. Yes. And around 12 weeks, I remember thinking to myself, like, oh my gosh, I'm no longer postpartum. Like, why am I not a hundred percent back to my normal self? You were very much postpartum, I would say, until a year like that. That's just my genuine take.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Bregman's wife Reagan openly shared her struggles with postpartum anxietyAlmost two years ago, Reagan and Alex Bregman welcomed their first son, whom they named Knox. Earlier in July this year, during a candid Instagram Q&amp;A, Reagan revealed her harrowing experience with anxiety, which included moments where she felt that the building was going to fall or the ceiling would fall upon.&quot;I had pretty rough PPA (not really PPD) after Knox &amp; I didn't realize it until my doctor told me of my 6 week check up,&quot; Reagan wrote. &quot;I was worried about things like buildings falling down, light fixtures falling off the ceiling, dying etc.&quot;It was kind of wild looking back. I have experienced it at all this time &amp; am so so thankful. So if you went through it with your first, it can be different the second time around IP.&quot; Reagan also shared some advice on how to overcome postpartum depression. She suggests mothers to openly share their experiences with family, friends and healthcare providers. She also added to get help when needed. Talking self-care and support should help mothers get over this smoothly.