"I wouldn’t be where I am today without your guidance and love" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez posts a heartwarming message on Mother's Day

Like every year on Mother's Day, former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez turned to Twitter to dedicate a heartfelt message to his mother, along with a lovely photo. Alex stated he would not have been able to see the face of success without his mother's unending efforts and he will be forever grateful for her contributions. One of Rodriguez's finest qualities is, despite his unparalleled success, recognition, and fortune, he is proud of his roots and always appreciates his mother.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing Mom! Thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be where I am today without your guidance and love. You sacrificed so much for me and I’ll never stop appreciating you. Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing Mom! Thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be where I am today without your guidance and love. You sacrificed so much for me and I’ll never stop appreciating you. https://t.co/aNDKJni6rn

"Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing Mom! Thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be where I am today without your guidance and love. You sacrificed so much for me and I’ll never stop appreciating you." - @ Alex Rodriguez

Victor Rodrguez, Alex's father, abandoned the family when he was nine years old. Rodriguez's mother raised him and his siblings single-handedly. Alex has grown up seeing his mother's struggles and recognizes her efforts and indomitable spirit. Every year, Rodriguez posts heartfelt messages for his mom on Mother's Day. In 2021, Alex Rodriguez penned a long message for Mother's Day on Instagram and included it with a lovely homemade video.

"Mom, I know today is a day of celebration, but really, every day is Mother’s Day. Not a day goes by where I don’t think about all you’ve done for me, and not a day goes by where I am not guided by all you’ve taught me. Every day, I feel your impact on my life. You’re the strongest woman I have ever known. You sacrificed everything and worked two jobs as single parent so I could chase my dreams. Without you, I wouldn’t have the life I do. You are always my role model and inspiration. You taught me to work hard, never give up and always believe. You are always in my heart, on my mind and in my soul. I love you. And to all the moms out there, Happy Mother's Day and I hope you have the wonderful day you deserve." - @ Alex Rodriguez

Alex also expressed appreciation for all mothers for their selfless love and strength.

Alex Rodriguez wished his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis a happy Mother's Day 2022

Rodriguez with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

On Mother's Day 2022, Rodriguez sent greetings to his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis on Twitter and applauded her for being a true role model to their daughters, Natasha and Ella, and for helping raise them right. Alex posted the Mother's Day tweet and a photo of Cynthia and their two daughters taken at the University of Michigan stadium.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD And Happy Mother’s Day to Cynthia. Thank you for being a role model to our girls and helping raise them right.



To all the Moms out there, I hope you have the special day you deserve. You all are the true heroes. And Happy Mother’s Day to Cynthia. Thank you for being a role model to our girls and helping raise them right.To all the Moms out there, I hope you have the special day you deserve. You all are the true heroes. https://t.co/uY9mIpyibd

"And Happy Mother’s Day to Cynthia. Thank you for being a role model to our girls and helping raise them right. To all the Moms out there, I hope you have the special day you deserve. You all are the true heroes." - @ Alex Rodriguez

Alex and Cynthia are currently in a co-parenting arrangement in which both parents have equal responsibility for their children's upbringing and activities.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt