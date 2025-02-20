"I couldn't wrap my mind around it" - Pete Alonso reveals disbelief over Juan Soto joining Mets for $765,000,000

The New York Mets are expected to be a formidable offensive force in the upcoming season, especially with Pete Alonso batting behind Juan Soto in their lineup. The Mets signed Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract in December, then brought Alonso back on a two-year, $54 million deal earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Alonso said he initially couldn’t believe that Soto had actually joined the Mets and that he would have an opportunity to play alongside him. He said he had always admired Soto from the opposing dugout, making it even more exciting to now be on the same team.

In an interview on the "Meet at the Apple" podcast during Mets spring training camp, Pete Alonso discussed the prospect of playing alongside Soto.

"I'm just so used to playing against him; it was like, "Wow! I have the potential to be on the same team," he said. "For me, I couldn't wrap my mind around it at first. But then, when things kind of got serious in my contract talks and I was granted Juan being back here, it was great."

"He's such a fantastic player. He's a phenomenal player. Where he'd have gone, he'd help them win," he added. "But, by golly, I'm so happy he's with us. Every time you play against him, he has a big hit, makes a big play, or does something special. It's so nice to have him on our side now."

Soto posted 41 home runs and 109 RBIs for the New York Yankees last season, finishing third in the American League MVP race.

Pete Alonso expresses appreciation for Mets fans

Pete Alonso is currently in third spot among the Mets all-time home run leaders (Image Source: IMAGN)

Despite being one of the top free agents this offseason, Pete Alonso did not receive the long-term contract he desired before agreeing to his two-year deal to return to the Mets on Feb. 12.

As a result, he was absent from the Mets' Amazin' Day fan fest last month. However, the crowd still showed their love for the slugger by chanting his name in front of team owner Steve Cohen.

"I appreciate that," Alonso said. "It's awesome. Being here, I've had success, but I've also failed. But, over the course of time, to be continuously wanted by the Mets fans, it's really special because I lay it all out there."

"I work hard and do my best every single night. I empty the tank every single day, and whatever happens, happens," he added. "I lay it all out there, and I just want to win. For them to receive me and want me back is really special."

Alonso has spent his entire major league career with the Mets and is poised to become their all-time home run leader at some point this year.

