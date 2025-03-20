"I have a younger sister, I've never had a brother" - When Derek Jeter opened up about having a son after three daughters

New York Yankees great Derek Jeter met his wife, Hannah, in 2012 through a mutual friend. The two quickly hit it off and Jeter would eventually ask her to marry him in 2016.

A year later, the slugger would have his first child, a daughter named Bella. They would go on to have two more girls, making the household very much female-dominated.

However, Jeter would go on to have his son in 2023, helping bring the numbers back in his favor. After his son Kaius was born, he and Hannah sat down with E! News to talk about their new addition.

"First of all, it's strange because I have a younger sister, you know. I've never had a brother and then we had three girls, so this is the first boy. I have a nephew, but I'm not with him every single day. So, it has been kind of strange to even just see a boy," said Jeter.

Jeter did not grow up with a brother, so having a little man in the house was something to get used to. While he stated that he did not need a son, he sure is happy to have him.

"I was never a guy that said, 'Hey, I have to have a boy, I have to have a boy,' because I'm in love with my girls. But I'm so happy to now have a son," he added.

It should not be long before Kaius has a baseball bat in his hands. It will be interesting to see if he has any interest in the sport as he starts to age and develop his own personality.

Derek Jeter admits he has gotten 'soft' after having four children

Former New York Yankees Slugger - Derek Jeter (Photo via IMAGN)

Derek Jeter was once one of the most feared hitters in the sport. He was elite with the bat in his hands and few pitchers were excited to see him walking into the batter's box.

However, since hanging up his cleats, Jeter has changed a bit. After having four kids, he admits that he has softened up quite a bit.

"I think having kids brings out the softer side of everyone. So, (I) couldn't be happier," said Jeter.

You cannot fault the former Yankees slugger. He is not the only athlete whose softer side has been exposed due to children, and he certainly will not be the last.

