Ichiro Suzuki mixes humor & heart at Mariners number retirement ceremony; Derek Jeter, Tom Brady pay tribute

On Saturday, 2025 Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki was honored by the Seattle Mariners before their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners retired Suzuki's No. 51 jersey, with the Japanese star becoming the third player in Mariners history to have his number retired.

Suzuki joins the elite company of Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24), Edgar Martínez (No. 11) and the league-retired Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in the Mariners' folklore.

To make the celebration more memorable, several past MLB stars who have played with or against Suzuki shared their tribute for the Mariners legend. The most notable tributes came from five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter and St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols.

"Congratulations on getting to the Hall of Fame, man. It was a pleasure competing against you. It was an honor to play alongside you. Couldn't be happier for you," Jeter said (20:54).

"Ishiro, congratulations on getting your number retired out there in Seattle among so many legends, including Ken Griffey, Edgar Martinez and now your number is going to be retired out there. Congrats on making it to the Hall of Fame, bro," Pujols said.

The tributes weren't limited to baseball stars only. NFL GOAT and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady also had words of praise for Ichiro Suzuki. The former Patriots quarterback said (22:31):

"Hey Ichiro, I just wanted to say congratulations. Well deserved, my friend. Even from afar, I've always admired you and all your incredible talent. You've been so competitive for so many years, and your incredible passion for baseball, you brought to every game.

"You're a true legend, a great competitor, and an inspiration to fans around the world. So, here's your amazing career, and many more proud moments ahead. Cheers to you, my friend."

Before the tributes began, Ichiro Suzuki made a grand entrance at T-Mobile Park under a banner reading "51mply the Best." The crowd who gave a standing ovation, received a shoutout from Suzuki, as he said:

"What's Up Seattle!"

It was a pure display of acknowledgement to the fanbase, former teammates and a perfect nod to his personality.

Ichiro Suzuki's number retirment ceremony speech was filled with humor and heart

Ichiro Suzuki remained true to himself like he was during his playing days. His jersey retirement ceremony had all the humor and heart fans had come to see.

The first words that came out of his mouth were acknowledgement of fans for which he was grateful.

"I’m so grateful to be here today, to receive this highest honor," Suzuki said.

Then he connected with the Seattle fanbase by quoting a line of another Mariners legend, Ken Griffey Jr. He said:

"I’m also damn proud to be a Seattle Mariner."

Ichiro also paid tribute to another No. 51 legend, Randy Johnson, who was also in attendance at the jersey retirement ceremony.

"(No.) 51 was my identity. But I knew that number already had a rich history here," Suzuki added.

As for the humor part, Suzuki, who missed by one vote to join Derek Jeter as a unanimous Hall of Famer, threw a jibe at voters who didn't consider him to go to Cooperstown. Suzuki said:

"All but one. And by the way, the offer for that writer to have dinner at my home has now expired."

As such, Ichiro Suzuki's speech was a poignant reflection at his personality MLB fans have loved him for over the years.

