ICYMI: Aaron Judge propels New York Yankees to blowout win over Kansas City Royals with 41st homer of the season

The New York Yankees continued their weekend series against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium last night. The team entered the game following a dramatic walk-off home run by Aaron Judge to win Thursday's game 1-0.

Tonight, the New York Yankees benefitted from even more of Judge's contributions. He hit two home runs and made an incredible catch in the outfield. The team won in blowout fashion by a score of 11-5.

Judge's first home run marked his 40th of the season to give the Yankees an early 3-0 lead.

He's the first player to reach 40 HR in a season before August since 2001.



He then made an incredible catch at the wall, robbing the Kansas City Royals of an extra-base hit.

To cap off his incredible night, Judge blasted a grand slam for his 41st home run of the season and his second of the game. This makes him just the third player in Yankees history to hit forty or more home runs before August 1.

Judge is now batting .299 with 41 home runs, 89 runs batted in, 10 stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.048. It is safe to say that Aaron Judge is the clear favorite to win the American League MVP.

Judge and the Yankees will look to continue their excellent play as they face off against the Royals yet again.

New York Yankees: 3 starting pitchers the team should target at deadline

3. Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants SP

Carlos Rodon pitches during a San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks game.

After missing out on the Luis Castillo sweepstakes, the team will certainly be asking to add an arm such as Rodon at the deadline.

2022 Stats: 3.2 WAR, 8-6, 3.18 ERA, 11.5K/9

2. Pablo Lopez, Miami Marlins SP

Pablo Lopez pitches during a Texas Rangers v Miami Marlins game.

Pablo Lopez is having a breakout season with Miami and is a top trade candidate. Lopez has top-of-the-line rotation talent and would greatly benefit the Yankees.

2022 Stats: 2.7 WAR, 7-5, 3.03 ERA, 118 K

1. Frankie Montas, Oakland Athletics SP

Frankie Montas pitches during a Detroit Tigers v Oakland Athletics game.

Montas has the talent to help a team win a World Series as a top-of-the-rotation starter. The Yankees have been rumored to be the favorites to land Montas as the team looks for its first title since 2009.

2022 Stats: 1.6 WAR, 3.18 ERA, 109 K

Any of the three starting pitchers would be enormous additions for the New York Yankees. Either of them could propel them as the favorites to win it all in 2022.

