ICYMI: Amy Cole posts pictures with her husband Gerrit Cole on Instagram, Allie LaForce can't get enough of them

Amy Cole, the wife of New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, attended the MLB 2022 All-Star Game red carpet event with her husband and son, Caden. The trio arrived at the venue and turned everybody's heads.

Amy wore a short black jumpsuit with stylish stilettos. She side-parted her blonde hair, sported minimal accessories, and carried a clutch. Gerrit donned a grayish tuxedo, looking dapper.

"Red Carpet Show ‘22" - @Amy Cole

Gerrit Cole and Amy's son, Caden, who is just 2-year old, stole the show sporting a black tuxedo with eyewear.

Amy and Gerrit Cole tied the knot in November 2016.

"This time last year, we were driving up the coast to this magical place. Can't wait to celebrate our first year of marriage where it all began." - @Amy Cole

Amy Cole and Gerrit Cole entered parenthood with their son's arrival on July 23, 2020.

"Caden arrived just in time to see Opening Day and his dad’s first start as a Yankee. Definitely did not anticipate that, but I love that our son gets to be a part of this memory for us. It all feels sweeter getting to share it with him." - @Amy Cole

Interestingly, on the day his son was born, Cole made his MLB debut for the New York Yankees against the Washington Nationals.

Allie LaForce, the wife of Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Smith commented on Amy Cole, the wife of Gerrit Cole's picture

Allie LaForce, the wife of Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Smith, expressed her admiration for the Coles' appearance at the MLB 2022 All-Star Game red carpet event.

She left a comment on Amy Cole's Instagram picture expressing her amazement at how stylish Gerrit, Caden, and Amy looked.

Allie commented, "TOO GOOD!!!!!!!"

Allie and Amy are good friends, and the duo share a lovely bond.

"Allie LaForce & Joseph Michael Smith's luncheon for HelpCureHD. 💗 They’re doing some amazing work to help prevent Huntington’s disease in future generations! Allie & Joe- your journey is so inspiring and I know you two have just gotten started." - @Amy Cole

Allie is currently in her second trimester and is expecting her first child with Joe Smith.

"As Allie LaForce and Joe Smith get ready to welcome a baby boy in November, the August issue of Cleveland Magazine details the Ohio native’s harrowing pregnancy journey. With Smith’s family history of Huntington's disease, the NBA sideline reporter and MLB pitcher used in vitro fertilization to be sure their baby wouldn't be affected by the same genetic disorder that took his mother and grandmother — and that Smith has a 50% chance of inheriting." - @Allie LaForce

It is inspiring to observe the wonderful friendship amongst MLB celebrity wives on social media.

