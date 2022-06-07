ICYMI: Bryce Harper smashes a massive home run to tie the game against the Los Angeles Angels

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper recently blasted a no-doubter against the struggling Los Angeles Angels. Harper recorded his 13th homer of the season in grand fashion as he hit a grand slam against Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias.

With the Phillies trailing 6-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Harper uncorked it to deep right field with the bases loaded, a full count, and two people out.

"Everything about this was grand. #RingTheBell x @DairyQueen" - @ Philadelphia Phillies

The grand slam tied the game at six and drove in Odubel Herrera, Bryson Stott, and Kyle Schwarber. The Angels Matt Duffy drove in an RBI single in the top of the ninth to give the Angels a 7-6 lead. This, however, would come in vain as Bryson Stott walked it off with a three-run homer that ended the game, 9-7.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies are on a four-game win streak and have been undefeated since the sacking of club manager Joe Girardi. The Angels, meanwhile, continue their free fall and have now lost 12 straight games.

The Phillies will now travel to Milwaukee to face the NL Central-leading Brewers while the Angels host the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper look to continue the momentum going

For the first time in a long while, the Phillies have strung up wins this season. This mostly came at the expense of the struggling Los Angeles Angels. Philadelphia is on a four-game win streak and are just 4 1/2 games behind the wild card berth.

Offense continues to be the name of the game for Bryce Harper and his squad. The Phillies have scored 256 runs this season and are in the top half of the league in terms of offensive firepower. At the same time, they continue to be the worst defensive team in the league as well.

They have a relatively easy schedule for the month of June as the only teams over .500 they will face this month are the Milwaukee Brewers, whom they'll play starting today, the San Diego Padres, and division rivals the Atlanta Braves to close out the month. The series between the Phillies and the Braves will be crucial for both teams as they're chasing a wild card berth.

The Phillies have flourished without their skipper Joe Girardi and have seemed to move on with life without their sacked manager. Their caliber will be tested, however. We'll soon see if the win streak is a fluke and can be attributed more to the struggles of the Angels, or if they are legit if they can defeat the Brewers.

