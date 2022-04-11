ICYMI: Carlos Correa's wife and son spotted at Twins home opener

Daniella Rodriguez, the wife of baseball shortstop Carlos Correa, was seen with the couple's son Kylo at the Minnesota Twins' home opener. Carlos Correa shook up the AL Central this off-season when he signed with the Twins.

The Twins opened the season with a 2-1 loss to the Mariners. Correa notched a lone single in his Minnesota debut.

"Kylo’s first home opener. Daddy’s 4." - Danielle Rodiguez

Danielle was seen wearing skinny jeans and a black t-shirt layered with a red jacket. Kylo, Carlos Correa's son, was in her arms. Both Danielle and Kylo happily posed for the Instagram photo. Kylo was spotted wearing a Bib with a quote, "My 1st Baseball Season."

Carlos Correa's son, Kylo attending the home opener 2022 with his mom, Danielle.

On April 7, Rodriguez also took to Instagram to express that she could not wait for baseball season and posted a family photo.

"My everything❤️. Excited for this baseball season to get started ⚾️." -Danielle Rodriguez

Rodriguez is a wonderful wife who is always super supportive. Correa is a lucky man. When Rodriguez watches her husband excel in his job, she is always filled with pride and delight.

On March 20, Rodriguez penned an emotional note on Instagram dedicated to the Houston Astros family, explaining how she is excited for Correa, who started a new chapter with the Minnesota Twins in 2022.

"To our Houston family, Where do I even begin? You have watched my husband grow from a young boy to a strong leader. You have seen our relationship grow from two love birds getting engaged after winning the World Series to becoming parents to our sweet boy. This city has been everything and more. The fans have been the absolute best and we have always felt your support. My heart is broken that our time with the Astors has come to an end but my heart will forever be filled with the precious memories of this team. Houston will always have a special place in our hearts. We love you all! 🧡 With that being said we are super excited for this new chapter in our lives. We’ve heard only great things about the Minnesota Twins organization. We are looking forward to getting to know the team, fans and the city.❤️" - Danielle Rodriguez

ECarlos Correa with Danielle Rodriguez.

Who is Carlos Correa's wife Danielle Rodriguez?

Rodriguez was born on July 28, 1996. She grew up in Texas. Danielle attended and finished her schooling at Texas A&M University.

In 2013, she was crowned Miss Texas Teen USA. In 2019, she was crowned Miss Texas USA in her first attempt, even though she was a Mexican contestant.

She is well-known for her role as an actor in the television short "Shattered Dreams 2014 United High School." On Instagram, she has over 230,000 followers, and on Twitter, she has over 14,000 followers.

