ICYMI: Cleveland Guardians rookie Oscar González scores walk-off HR to book ALDS showdown with New York Yankees

It took almost five excruciating hours for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays to produce one run in front of a packed-out Progressive Field.

It was Guardians rookie Oscar González who snapped the longest scoreless postseason game in history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning.

"OSCAR GONZALEZ WALK-OFF HOMER IN THE 15th! #POSTSEASON" - MLB

In their two-game sweep, Cleveland outscored Tampa Bay 3-1 over 24 innings. During Game 1, Jose Siri launched the first postseason home run of his career in the top of the sixth to put the Rays ahead.

It turned out to be the only run the Rays managed to register in the Wild Card Series. The Guardians’ Jose Ramirez smashed a two-run go-ahead homer 389 feet over the centerfield fence to clinch the first game.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber was outstanding in Game 1, allowing just three hits and striking out eight before being lifted in the eighth to a thunderous ovation. On Saturday, it was more of the same dominance by Cleveland’s Game 2 starter Triston McKenzie and reliever Sam Hengtes.

McKenzie gave up just two hits and struck out eight in six, while Hengtes struck out six in three scoreless innings to get the win.

Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations unfazed by upcoming Yankees test

The Cleveland Guardians will face the AL East champions New York Yankees in the best-of-five AL Division Series starting Tuesday.

Game 1: New York, Oct. 11

Game 2: New York, Oct. 13

Game 3: Cleveland, Oct. 15

Game 4: Cleveland, Oct. 16 (if needed)

Game 5: New York, Oct. 17 (if needed)



Taking on the big bats and bigger payroll ($254 million to Cleveland’s $68 million) of New York, the ingredients are in place for a classic David vs. Goliath affair.

However, Cleveland Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti isn’t buying into that narrative.

“We haven’t gotten caught up with that and what the external narrative has been around our team. These guys have written their own story. The Yankees are obviously a great team and we know we have our work cut out for us, but these guys embrace the challenge.” - Chris Antonetti, President of Baseball Operations, Cleveland Guardians

On their visit to Yankee Stadium in April, the Guardians got swept but it’s been a while since then. Cleveland will be returning as a completely different outfit - more hungry, more resilient, and more ruthless.

