ICYMI: Detroit Tigers coach Ramon Santiago makes good on promise, shaves head after 6-game win streak

Ramón Santiago, the Detroit Tigers' third base coach, is seen having his head shaved in a recent viral video on Twitter. He had told the MLB team that he would cut off all his hair if they won six games at a stretch. The Tigers defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field to win their sixth straight game.

Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto took matters into his hands and did the honors of shaving Santiago's hair. As Soto was running the trimmer on Santiago, other team members cheered loudly behind him.

Wondering what the end result was? Take a look:

"Of course." - Detroit Tigers

Santiago really did come up with a novel technique to inspire his Detroit Tigers to do something they hadn't yet done this season.

Chicago White Sox put a stop to Detroit Tigers' winning streak on Saturday

Tigers v Chicago White Sox

The Tigers' achieved that six-game streak in the first game of Saturday's double header. Then, they promptly ended it when the White Sox defeated them in the second game by a score of 8-0.

Across eight innings, Pitcher Johnny Cueto of the Chicago White Sox allowed five hits.

Meanwhile, first baseman Gavin Sheets of the Chicago White Sox blasted a three-run shot.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke highly about Pitcher Johnny Cueto's performance on July 9.

Hinch said, "He was good. It was his day. We didn’t really do a ton against him to stress him. He made pitches, the ball moves, he disrupts timing, the quick pitch, the slow pitch, everything in-between. He’s a veteran guy who’s evolved. He left a little in the tank for later, started hitting 93s, 94s.”

With 36 wins and 50 losses, the Tigers are currently in fourth position in American League Central, 8.5 games out of first place and just 2.5 games above the Kansas City Royals.

