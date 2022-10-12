ICYMI: ESPN's Jeff Passan and FOX Sports' Ben Verlander go on an unrefined verbal spat on Twitter amid MLB postseason games

It's not only players, coaches, and fans who are feeling the heat of the MLB postseason; sometimes, MLB analysts go on verbal tirades, as well. That's precisely what happened yesterday in the middle of the action as ESPN MLB analyst Jeff Passan went toe-to-toe with FOX Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander in what can be called a 'war of words' that was not suitable for young audiences.

The incident was triggered by the way Passan reported Justin Verlander's (Ben's older brother) struggles against the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS. The ESPN analyst then went into full trolling mode, mocking Ben Verlander's obsession with Shohei Ohtani.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Justin Verlander Justin Verlander Justin Verlander just because I'm doing my best @BenVerlander impersonation. In which case Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani S Justin Verlander Justin Verlander Justin Verlander just because I'm doing my best @BenVerlander impersonation. In which case Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani S

Verlander, not one to take insults lying down, dished out some words, as he clapped back with a tirade of his own. The FOX Sports MLB analyst made fun of Passan's small stature.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander @JeffPassan Grab a step stool and say it to my face Jeffey boy @JeffPassan Grab a step stool and say it to my face Jeffey boy https://t.co/1wnFNRyKS2

In a tweet that has now been deleted, Passan countered and, perhaps, ended the argument with a seething final attack directed at the younger Verlander. (Warning: not safe for work)

Passan's tweet has since been deleted.

The possibility that this is just banter between the two can't be ruled out. But given that they are employed by multi-billion dollar companies, and the words used were vulgar, they could have been told to knock the rebuttals off. Passan, then, apologized for his actions and clarified that he and Verlander were long-time friends.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Earlier, a tweet directed at @BenVerlander crossed the line and was hurtful to many. I deleted the tweet and sincerely apologize. Though Ben and I have known one another for a while and often joke on Twitter, it’s no excuse for my mistake. I will be better and learn from it. Earlier, a tweet directed at @BenVerlander crossed the line and was hurtful to many. I deleted the tweet and sincerely apologize. Though Ben and I have known one another for a while and often joke on Twitter, it’s no excuse for my mistake. I will be better and learn from it.

Ben Verlander's older brother, Justin, meanwhile, lost his battle on the mound as the future Hall-of-Famer was peppered with six runs before being bailed out in the end by the Houston offense.

MLB Postseason Schedule Today

Yu Darvish will start for the San Diego Padres in Game 2.

The National League Division Series will be front and center for today's postseason schedule. The first match will start at 4:35 p.m. EDT between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves. After yesterday's stunning upset, it would be interesting to see if the Braves and their 21-win starter Kyle Wright can shut down the Phillies' offense in Game 2.

For the latter game, the San Diego Padres will look to tie the series up against their rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers. Padres starter Yu Darvish will make his first postseason start at Dodger Stadium since Game 7 of the 2017 World Series when he donned the Dodger blue. He will start opposite future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw. The game starts at 8:37 p.m. EDT.

