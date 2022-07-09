ICYMI: Family dispute splits Baltimore Orioles ownership as younger son stakes claim

The wife of Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, Georgia, released an official statement after her elder son, Louis, filed a lawsuit about the Orioles ownership. The MLB franchise published Georgia's official statement on Twitter on June 15.

The longstanding owner of the Orioles, Peter Angelos, has been suffering from health issues since 2017. Following Peter's deteriorating health, his two sons, Louis and John, have been at odds over control of the ball club. Georgia claims Peter granted her the power to oversee the family's finances. She chose her younger son, John, as the Chairman and CEO of the Orioles in 2020.

In the official statement, Georgia mentions,

"My husband of fifty-six years, Peter, has appointed me his sole Attorney in Fact and the sole controlling trustee of his revocable trust. I, alone, have the authority to manage the family's assets and make decisions, and I take this responsibility very seriously."

Georgia continued,

"Since I appointed John Angelos as Chairman and CEO of the Orioles in 2020, he has led the organization thoughtfully and effectively, including through unprecedentedly challenging times. John has my full faith as well as the trust and confidence of Major League Baseball, commissioner Rob Manfred..."

"Statement from Georgia Kousouris Angelos." - Baltimore Orioles

Seeing the blue-blooded Angelos family air their dirty laundry in public is shocking.

Basis of Louis', the elder son of Baltimore Orioles owners, lawsuit

Peter Angelos's two sons, Louis and John

In the first week of June, Louis Angelos filed a case in Baltimore County Circuit Court against his mother, Georgia, and his younger brother, John. According to the lawsuit, Peter Angelo wanted both sons to share ownership of the Orioles, but John took over the team against his desires. Louis also stated in the lawsuit that John could either sell the MLB team or relocate the franchise to Nashville.

The Athletic @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/news/orioles-o… Louis Angelos, the son of Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, is suing the family over control of the team, according to court documents obtained by The Athletic. Louis Angelos, the son of Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, is suing the family over control of the team, according to court documents obtained by The Athletic.theathletic.com/news/orioles-o…

"Louis Angelos, the son of Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, is suing the family over control of the team, according to court documents obtained by The Athletic." - The Athletic

In response, John Angelos, the current chairman and CEO of the Orioles, issued a statement to allay any concerns:

"I want to assure our Orioles players and coaches, our dedicated front office senior leadership team and staff, and our devoted fans, trusted partners, elected, civic, and nonprofit leaders, and our entire community, that the Orioles will never leave."

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles Statement from Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos: Statement from Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos: https://t.co/A1lqCcRRBm

"Statement from Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos." - Baltimore Orioles

The unfortunate memory of the Baltimore Colts NFL team moving to Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1984 is still vivid among Baltimore residents. However, the assurance from John Angelos comes as a relief to Orioles fans.

