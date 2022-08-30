ICYMI: Fans enjoyed a wholesome moment watching Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki reunite with 'Ichiro Girl' after 12 years

It was Ichiro Suzuki's weekend in Seattle as the Seattle Mariners honored the franchise legend by inducting him into the team's Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Suzuki was one of the team's major stars in the early 2000s.

Seattle supporters also experienced a wonderful surprise prior to Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Mariners.

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by Iris Skinner, but the majority of fans would probably refer to her as "Ichiro Girl."

Skinner received the moniker during a Mariners game against the New York Yankees on July 8, 2010.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners “Ichiro Girl” reuniting with Ichiro is the most wholesome thing we’ve ever seen 🥹 “Ichiro Girl” reuniting with Ichiro is the most wholesome thing we’ve ever seen 🥹 https://t.co/vrM41SHLaB

It was announced while she was on her way out to throw the opening pitch that Ichiro Suzuki would be catching for Skinner. Skinner was shocked and delighted to see the 10-time All-Star at T-Mobile Park.

Skinner's first pitch served as a reminder of how supporters develop ties to the players and teams they support. Here are some wholesome moments from the game.

MLB fans are elated to see “Ichiro Girl’s” reaction and say that her joy is “infectious.”

Sports By Chris Clough @ChrisOnSports



I had not seen the original video from Ichiro's playing days with the Mariners. So, this video cracks me up twice as much.



I had not seen the original video from Ichiro's playing days with the Mariners. So, this video cracks me up twice as much.

Good for Iris. Her joy is infectious.

“My, Oh My! I had not seen the original video from Ichiro's playing days with the Mariners. So, this video cracks me up twice as much. Good for Iris. Her joy is infectious.” – Sports By Chris Clough

The "Ichiro Girl" reunited with Suzuki after 12 years.

“Ichiro Girl’s” viral video with Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki

In 2010, during a Seattle Mariners game with the New York Yankees, Ichiro Suzuki attempted to make a play on a foul ball that was hit into the seats, but the ball was out of his reach. Where Suzuki attempted to fetch the ball, he accidentally bumped into Skinner.

The girl was so thrilled to be with Suzuki and have his glove touch her that she was unable to suppress her enthusiasm.

Ichiro Suzuki is a former MLB player who played for 28 seasons combined in America and Japan. He played for several teams during his career, including the Mariners, the New York Yankees, and the Miami Marlins.

Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners

Suzuki was the first MLB player to be inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame. His three-hit performance in the 2007 All-Star Game, which included the game's first-ever inside-the-park home run, earned him the MVP Award. He was a 10-time MLB All-Star.

