ICYMI: Jose Altuve deceives Los Angeles Angels third baseman and sends him back to the dugout 

Jose Altuve is not only diminutive in stature, he's also sly when it comes to putting out the opposition. The former Gold Glover and American League MVP displayed his full-on cunningness in yesterday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

In the top of the fifth inning, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward singled on a liner to right field. He managed to get to first base and was safe — or so he thought.

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado sneaked in behind Ward at first base. Jose Altuve initially faked the throw. Ward's undivided attention was on Altuve, and he failed to realize Maldonado was behind him.

Altuve fired the ball toward Maldonado and then proceeded to tag out Ward with ease. They actually tried the sneaky play on reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani, but he was having none of it.

"Shohei's hit streak stays alive👏👏 #GoHalos | @Angels" - Bally Sports West

Ohtani took it lightly and laughed it off while Maldonado headed back to home plate. What wasn't light, however, was the Angels' defeat. They were swept in the three-game series and are now fourth in the American League West.

The Astros will host the lowly Kansas City Royals next for a four-game battle. The Angels, on the other hand, will head on to Miami to face the Marlins in a two-game tussle.

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros' dominance

Nearing the midpoint of the season, the Astros have tugged away from the rest of their American League West counterparts. They have won six straight games and are 13.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

In their game against the Angels, they also set a franchise record of 20 strikeouts in a game. All cylinders have been firing as of late for the former World Series champions.

Over their last 10 games, the Astros have won eight and have a record of 13-3 against AL Central teams with the Royals at hand.

Their pitching crew has been scintillating this season. They have a 2.89 ERA as a collective, have issued only 222 runs, and have only let opponents bat .210 against them. All of those stats are the best in the league.

Jose Altuve himself is batting .280 with 18 homers already. Any team who can come to Yankee Stadium and no-hit the Yankees this year is surely special. Teams better watch out as the Astros try to complete their redemption arc.

