ICYMI: Matt Carpenter fractures his foot on a mishit leaving New York Yankees severely disadvantaged for the rest of the season

The New York Yankees returned to their winning ways against the Seattle Mariners following their most turbulent run, thus far, this season. However, the 9-4 win came at a price.

On Monday night, bad luck graced the Yankees again. Matt Carpenter swung at a Logan Gilbert slider during the first inning. It ended up ricocheting off his bat and striking his left foot.

He started limping immediately, leaving Aaron Boone concerned. Carpenter didn’t return for his next at-bat in the third inning. He was replaced by Tim Locastro.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Matt Carpenter suffered a foot fracture on this first inning foul ball Matt Carpenter suffered a foot fracture on this first inning foul ball https://t.co/IiDZLTwRit

"Matt Carpenter suffered a foot fracture on this first inning foul ball" - Talkin' Yanks

A fractured foot was confirmed by an X-ray, forcing the Yankees to place Carpenter on the 10-day IL earlier today. INF/OF Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was recalled.

While no timeline for his return has been set, Carpenter provided us with an idea of how long it could be. Speaking to MLB.com, he said the following:

“I don't want to say a number [of how long I could be out] because I just don't know. But I'm holding out hope that it'll be a situation where I could come back in the middle of September and can contribute towards the stretch run." - Matt Carpenter

Carpenter’s absence is going to be a major blow for the New York Yankees. The three-time All-Star has penned quite the comeback story this year.

AT @YankeeWRLD Matt Carpenter since coming up on 5/26



.305/.412/.727 (1st in MLB)

1.138 OPS (2nd)

.422 ISO (1st)

216 wRC+ (2nd)

.471 wOBA (2nd)



Full confidence he’ll be back for the playoffs Matt Carpenter since coming up on 5/26.305/.412/.727 (1st in MLB)1.138 OPS (2nd).422 ISO (1st)216 wRC+ (2nd).471 wOBA (2nd)Full confidence he’ll be back for the playoffs https://t.co/pNUhZQS8Sq

He has slashed .305/.412/.727 so far this year with 15 homers and 37 RBIs in 46 games.

The New York Yankees need Matt Carpenter back at the earliest

His influence goes beyond the pitch. Carpenter is a massive influence in the Yankees clubhouse and is considered a dressing room leader by his teammates.

“This guy knows a lot, and we learn from him every single day,” outfielder Andrew Benintendi told MLB.com. “So I’m definitely going to miss him on the field, but he’ll be around.”

The Yankees are already without Giancarlo Stanton, who has been out due to Achilles tendonitis. Anthony Rizzo is dealing with a back issue, but he hasn’t required an IL spell to this point.

In the best-case scenario, Carpenter could be back by September. And given the circumstances, the New York Yankees will be praying for exactly that to happen. If not, then, at least, by the time the play-offs get underway.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe