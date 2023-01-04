Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II has shown his support for Damar Hamlin. During the first quarter, Hamlin collapsed following a routine tackle. Medical personnel performed CPR on the field and he was taken away in an ambulance

Following the terrifying sequence (which necessitated the postponement of the game), Skip Bayless took to Twitter. Once there, he posted one of the most misadvised comments of his entire career as a sports journalist.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant." – Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.

The post went down extremely badly with the sporting world. Fans reacted, calling for Bayless to resign from his role with FOX. Michael Harris also denounced Bayless’s insensitive tweet, responding with a clown emoji.

Michael Harris II @MoneyyyMikeee twitter.com/RealSkipBayles… Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. 🤡 twitter.com/RealSkipBayles…

The rest of the sports world has united in thinking of Hamlin and agrees that postponing the match was the right thing to do. MLB posted the following:

"We're all in Damar Hamlin's corner today. All of us across MLB are thinking of Damar, his family, his teammates and all those in the @NFL." – MLB

MLB @MLB twitter.com/MikeTrout/stat… Mike Trout @MikeTrout 🏻 🏻 Prayers up for Damar Hamlin Prayers up for Damar Hamlin 🙏🏻🙏🏻 We're all in Damar Hamlin's corner today. All of us across MLB are thinking of Damar, his family, his teammates and all those in the @NFL We're all in Damar Hamlin's corner today. All of us across MLB are thinking of Damar, his family, his teammates and all those in the @NFL. twitter.com/MikeTrout/stat…

Skip Bayless later apologized for Hamlin’s tweet, although the damage had already been done. Interestingly, Shannon Sharpe wasn't present for "Undisputed" yesterday, which he co-hosts with Bayless.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Skip bayless apologizes for Damar Hamlin tweet



Unc Shannon sharpe didn’t show up to undisputed today Skip bayless apologizes for Damar Hamlin tweet Unc Shannon sharpe didn’t show up to undisputed today https://t.co/6qguuo7EBY

"Skip bayless apologizes for Damar Hamlin tweet. Unc Shannon Sharpe didn’t show up to Undisputed today." - Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account)

Michael Harris II’s rookie MLB season

The Atlanta Braves selected Michael Harris in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with them in 2022 and went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

“Momma yo child alright, this my Destiny”🦅 – Michael Harris II

The left-hander had only been recruited as a pitcher by the Louisiana State Tigers baseball team prior to choosing Texas Tech.

In the 2022 season, Harris hit 19 home runs in 414 plate appearances and had a bWAR of 5.3. Atlanta were delighted with how he performed and will be hoping for more of the same going forward.

Poll : 0 votes