ICYMI: Mike Trout registers 50th career triple with surprising check-swing

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout logged his 50th career triple with a less-than-perfect swing. Yet, even with a check-swing, his well-rounded talents were on full display. With a hesitant half-swing of lumber that barely broke the plate, the pitch popped off the sweet spot of his bat. Mike Trout paused for only an instant with his bat lingering over the plate in a moment of surprise as a bloop line drive escaped the outstretched arm of the first baseman and landed just fair into straightaway right field.

"what if we told you Mike Trout hit this for a triple" - @ Cut4

After his initial pause of seeming amazement, 27 wasted no time showcasing his top-tier base running ability and got on his horse. Like a racehorse out of the gate, the LA Angels slugger shot out of the batter's box as if third base was his target from the start. With the outfield playing Trout to pull, right field was a perfectly vacant no-man's land for the ball to land.

As if he had launched a pitch off the right field wall, before he knew it, Trout was on third. Yes, the outfield was shifted to left, but without Trout's speed, most players don't have the ability to reach third base on that play. It's just another prime exhibition of his many skills that make the most out of every play.

His triple is no fluke. Though he failed to hold up his swing, his opposite field bloop showcased many of his talents in a single lackluster swing. If he continues to remain healthy throughout the 2022 season, the traces of his unique abilities shown in this mere half-swing are good news for Angels fans. Here are some key elements of his 50th career triple.

Mike Trout's hitters eye

This opposite field approach is a prime example of how well Trout is seeing the ball. An opposite field check-swing that hops off the sweet spot of the bat means he's seeing the ball all the way through the zone and even to the barrel head itself. It's almost as if his mind naturally slows the game down. It's that same eye that saw 27 lead the league in base on balls in his last full season of play. Though we don't expect many hits of this degree, it's certainly good news for the Angels that he's seeing the ball so well.

27's top-tier speed

As mentioned, most people wouldn't reach third base on this play, but Trout makes it happen. Trout has that rare combination of speed, power, and hitting ability. His speed is top notch as demonstrated in the video below.

"Mike Trout covers about 90 yards here & never really leaves acceleration positions" - @ Gerry DeFilippo

Though Trout has had fewer stolen bases in recent years, much of that is due to injury prevention tactics. Make no mistake, his base running ability is as great as it's ever been.

