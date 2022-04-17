“I don't know anybody else that can do what he's done" - LA Angels manager Joe Maddon praises Shohei Ohtani's athletic prowess as Halos register impressive comeback victory

In a remarkable two-way performance for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, Shohei Ohtani blasted the most challenging home run and threw the hardest pitch by a starter in the majors this season.

For the first time since his arrival in the majors, Ohtani pitched and batted in the same game, and he had memorable moments in both of his efforts against the Chicago White Sox.

AP Sports @AP_Sports



by apne.ws/XHYuqzm Shohei Ohtani both hit the hardest homer and threw the hardest pitch by a starter in the majors this season in an extraordinary two-way performance for the Los Angeles Angels.by @gregbeacham Shohei Ohtani both hit the hardest homer and threw the hardest pitch by a starter in the majors this season in an extraordinary two-way performance for the Los Angeles Angels. by @gregbeacham apne.ws/XHYuqzm

"Shohei Ohtani both hit the hardest homer and threw the hardest pitch by a starter in the majors this season in an extraordinary two-way performance for the Los Angeles Angels." - AP Sports

About Ohtani's performance in Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox in 2021, Joe Maddon, the Los Angeles Angels' manager, stated:

"He's just different. I don't know anybody else that can do what he's done and pitch and hit on the same day, and then the next day, play a game as though nothing happened physically. Nothing bothers him. It's amazing."

The reigning American League MVP is off to a sluggish start in the 2022 season. However, in the most recent game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers, Ohtani blasted a game-winning home run, putting the Angels ahead. The score was 9-6 in favor of the visiting Los Angeles team, which was a huge step up for Ohtani. He pushed the team to break through and mount a comeback to take control of the game.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels first HR of the season for Shohei Ohtani!



#GoHalos First pitch of the gamefirst HR of the season for Shohei Ohtani! First pitch of the game ➡️ first HR of the season for Shohei Ohtani! #GoHalos https://t.co/lIFyT2BPFy

"First pitch of the game, first HR of the season for Shohei Ohtani!" - Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels @Angels The second home run of the night for Shohei Ohtani! The second home run of the night for Shohei Ohtani! https://t.co/dGnY66G2Ga

"The second home run of the night for Shohei Ohtani!" - Los Angeles Angels

Regarding Ohtani's performance, Joe Maddon went on to comment:

"He's starting to do Shohei things again. He's fine. He almost hit one out to left field, too. It was only a matter of time. You just have to leave him alone and let him work with the hitting coaches."

Bally Sports West @BallySportWest



Joe Maddon shares his thoughts on the W with the media



@Angels | #AngelsLive "That is an absolute, complete team victory."Joe Maddon shares his thoughts on the W with the media "That is an absolute, complete team victory."Joe Maddon shares his thoughts on the W with the media @Angels | #AngelsLive https://t.co/0PjlGOJZZB

"That is an absolute, complete team victory." Joe Maddon shares his thoughts on the W with the media. - Bally Sports West

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

What are Shohei Ohtani's career highlights?

Shohei Ohtani was a pitcher and outfielder with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) Pacific League from 2013 to 2017. At 165 kilometers per hour, Ohtani set the record for the fastest pitch by a Japanese pitcher in NPB history (102.5 mph). After the 2017 season, the Fighters released Ohtani, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

Shohei Ohtani was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2018 and the American League MVP in 2021.

Ohtani was featured as the cover athlete for MLB the Show 22 on January 31, 2022.

On Opening Day, April 7, 2022, it was revealed that Ohtani would be featured on the cover of TIME Magazine.

Commissioner Rob Manfred recognized Ohtani's season in 2021 as "historically significant" and having a "major impact on the sport." Ohtani made history in 2021 by being the first two-way player in MLB history to have more than 10 home runs and more than 20 stolen bases as a hitter and more than 100 strikeouts and 10+ pitching appearances as a pitcher in the same season. Ohtani also became the first MLB player to be an All-Star as both a pitcher and a hitter in the 2021 All-Star Game, and he was a starter in both roles.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners

Who is Joe Maddon?

Joe Maddon is the Los Angeles Angels manager. As a manager, he formerly led the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs. Maddon started his coaching career in Major League Baseball with the Angels in 1994, working under Buck Rodgers, Marcel Lachemann, John McNamara, Terry Collins, and Mike Scioscia. During this time, he served as a temporary manager twice. He was the Rays' manager from 2006 through 2014, winning the American League pennant in 2008. He joined the Cubs after opting out of his contract after the 2014 season, leading them to the 2015 National League Championship Series. Maddon was also voted National League Manager of the Year. In 2016, Maddon managed the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908. The Cubs won their first World Series since 1908 under Maddon's leadership in 2016.

Edited by Windy Goodloe