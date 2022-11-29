ICYMI: MLB Network Kelly Nash and her All-Star husband Dallas Keuchel's high-spirited photoshoot is pure relationship goals

Baseball pitcher Dallas Keuchel and his wife Kelly Nash are deep in love. Proof being their recent postcard-worthy social media pictures, which the MLB Network host recently uploaded.

The photographs uploaded by Nash on Instagram are from their best friends’ wedding at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, where the cute couple took some time out for an adorable photoshoot.

In a few pictures, they are all smiles and look much in love while in others they are seen making hilarious poses. Kelly was seen wearing a metallic gold gown and holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand, while Keuchel looked dapper in a black suit.

Keuchel and Nash’s pictures are surely giving relationship goals.

“Two of our bestest friends got married and I had the cutest date ever!!!! It was the most beautiful wedding @holli_williams @matthewmoreland ♥️🤧 we treasure your friendship more than you’ll ever know.”- Kelly Nash

The duo got engaged in March 2021.

Dallas Keuchel and Kelly Nash got married in January 2022 after two years of dating.

The couple married in January 2022 at Scottsdale, Arizona's Silverleaf Country Club. They initially kept their relationship a secret, but was suddenly announced by Nash in an Instagram post last year.

As soon as you visit All-Star Keuchel's Instagram page, you'll see that the baseball pitcher isn't afraid to show his affection for his lovely wife. He posted a series of photos from his wedding day. These stunning photos can’t be missed.

"1.22.22 — Still WOW 🤩" – Dallas Keuchel

Nash also keeps posting pictures from her workplace.

"BRING BACK PICTURES; make instagram great again😭🤧🤧😆😆🌧🌧🥲🥲⚡️⚡️☔️☔️📸: @caseynj35" – Kelly Nash

Dallas Keuchel is currently a free agent. He formerly played for the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Texas Rangers. Keuchel played baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks while a student at the University of Arkansas.

Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox

2012 saw Keuchel's MLB debut. He received the Fielding Bible Award and the Gold Glove Award in 2014. In the 2015 MLB All-Star Game, Keuchel was selected as the American League's starting pitcher.

He won the American League Cy Young Award, his second Gold Glove, and the Fielding Bible Award after the 2015 season and played for the 2017 World Series-winning Houston Astros.

Poll : 0 votes