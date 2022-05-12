ICYMI: "My birthday girl! My life! - Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman posts a heartwarming message on his wife's birthday

The first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freddie Freeman, took to Instagram to wish his wife, Chelsea, a happy birthday on April 24, 2022. Freddie's admiration for Chelsea can be summed up in this social media post. To put things in perspective, Freeman called Chelsea his life and said he couldn't have asked for a better wife. He also mentioned how Chelsea aces the role of a mother, and their kids are equally lucky to have her.

"My birthday girl! My life! The best wife and mommy that I and our kids could ask for. I love you forever!" - @ Freddie Freeman

On April 24, Chelsea Freeman turned 31 years old. Undeniably, she is aging like fine wine. Mrs. Freeman shared a couple of images of herself on her 31st birthday and appeared drop-dead gorgeous. Chelsea was photographed wearing a v-neck Balmain black dress with strapped stilettos and a Chanel handbag. The blonde beauty opted to part her hair in the middle and straighten it.

"Live your life and forget your age." - @ Chelsea Freeman

The birthday girl, now a mama of three, embraced her inner diva and looked stunning.

Welcoming Twins in 2021: Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea got her best birthday gift prior to her 30th birthday

Chelsea Freeman with her two miracle babies.

After having Charlie in 2016, the Freeman family had plans to expand their family of three. However, Chelsea struggled with infertility after the emergency cesarean birth of Charlie, the Freemans' eldest son. The couple ultimately opted for surrogacy in 2020 when Chelsea couldn't conceive naturally. In a miraculous incident, nine days before the embryo transfer, Freddie returned home from a workout, and Chelsea informed him that she was pregnant, shocking the MLB star.

Freddie Freeman said, "Nine days before embryo transfer, I come home from a work out and Chelsea tells me she's pregnant and I'm just shocked, like not something you expect at all, but it's everything you want and more."

In a rare instance, Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed their twin baby boys six weeks apart, one born on December 30, 2020 and the other on February 14, 2021.

"Snuggled up with my boys and watching daddy play." - @ Chelsea Freeman

From not being able to get pregnant after many trials to ending up being pregnant with twins, Chelsea received a second chance at motherhood. Her miracle twins are indeed the most incredible birthday gift she'd ever received, and they arrived not long before she turned 30 on April 24, 2021. It is rightly said that we should trust the timing of our lives. It's lovely to see how everything came together for the Freemans miraculously.

