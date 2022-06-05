ICYMI: New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter gets crafty by getting a bunt single against the shift

The New York Yankees signed veteran infielder Matt Carpenter to a contract after he was released by the Texas Rangers. Carpenter is known mainly for his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played 11 seasons and made three All-Star games.

Carpenter struggled toward the end of his tenure with the Cardinals, but since signing with the Yankees, it seems that a change of scenery has made all the difference. In just seven games, Carpenter has already homered four times.

Last night, Carpenter showed off his bunting skills by placing a bunt down the third base line to beat the shift that the Detroit Tigers had on him.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Matt Carpenter getting crafty with a bunt single against the shift! Matt Carpenter getting crafty with a bunt single against the shift! https://t.co/OUMiptLy2b

"Matt Carpenter getting crafty with a bunt single against the shift!"-@Talkin' Yanks

Carpenter had his best game as a Yankee, going two for three with a walk and belting out his fourth home run of the season.

Story continues below ad

"Carpenter hammers one"-@Yankees

After last night's game, Matt Carpenter is batting .263 with four home runs and six RBIs in seven games.

New York Yankees continue to dominate, defeat Detroit Tigers in series opener

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees - Game Two

The Yankees dominated in the series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium last night. Gerrit Cole got the start for the team and was brilliant, going seven innings and allowing zero earned runs on just two hits. At one point, Cole had a perfect game through six innings.

Story continues below ad

Starting 9 @Starting9 18 up. 18 down.



A perfect game for Gerrit Cole thru 6 18 up. 18 down.A perfect game for Gerrit Cole thru 6 https://t.co/Y5UCeVosU2

"18 up. 18 down. A perfect game for Gerrit Cole thru 6"-@Starting9

Aaron Judge continued his MVP start to 2022 by going four for five and hitting his 20th home run of the season. Judge is batting .316 with 20 home runs and 41 RBIs. Judge leads all of baseball with 20 home runs.

Story continues below ad

"4 hits for @TheJudge44 on his bobblehead night"-@Yankees

Anthony Rizzo went just one for five, but his one hit was a towering three-run homer.

"Anthony Rizzo BLASTED this"-@Talkin' Yanks

The Yankees dominated and shutout the Tigers, winning by a final score of 13-0.

What's on Tap?

The Yankees and Tigers continue their weekend series at Yankee Stadium today with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 EDT. Luis Severino gets the start for the Yankees. Severino is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA this season. He goes up against Beau Brieske. Brieske is 0-4 with a 5.25 ERA.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far