The New York Yankees will play the entirety of their remaining postseason schedule down by an outfielder.

Midway through the Yankees' ALDS Game 5 win over the Cleveland Guardians, outfielder Aaron Hicks exited with a knee injury.

With the Bombers up by four runs in the third inning, Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan popped up in shallow left field near third base. Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Josh Donaldson all raced for the ball when Cabrera collided with Hicks. This had the latter on the ground for a few moments and he looked visibly shaken up.

Marwin Gonzalez checked into the game to replace Hicks. The New York Yankees won the game 5-1 and have advanced to the ALCS to face the Houston Astros.

After the game, MRI results came in and it was reported that Aaron Hicks will miss six weeks of action. The outfielder expressed his disappointment.

"Extremely disappointing. [This season] is something special and I wanna be a part of it" Aaron Hicks says his season is over after an MRI revealed he will be out for 6 weeks with the knee injury he suffered tonight in an outfield collision:"Extremely disappointing. [This season] is something special and I wanna be a part of it" https://t.co/RZPiWB08ET

New York Yankees advance to the ALCS

The New York Yankees celebrate their ALDS victory.

For the third time in six years, the Yankees have made it into the ALCS. They thoroughly dominated the Cleveland Guardians in the early stages of Game 5 with their offensive firepower. The bullpen then shut Cleveland down, giving up just five base hits of no-run ball. The final score was 5-1 in favor of the Bombers.

Nestor Cortes earned his first postseason win of the year after five innings of one-run ball on three base hits. Wandy Peralta made history as the first pitcher to appear in all five games of a division series.

Aaron Civale took the loss for the Guardians after giving up three runs in his 1/3 inning appearance.

