ICYMI: Oakland Athletics outfielder takes frustrations out by smashing a Gatorade cooler with his bat

The Oakland Athletics faced off against the Chicago White Sox in a weekend series at RingCentral Coliseum. During Saturday's game, Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano came to the plate with the bases loaded and promptly flew out. This led a visibly frustrated Laureano to vent his frustrations on a Gatorade cooler in the dugout.

Over the years, there have been many such instances. Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Carlos Zambrano seemed to do this on an almost weekly basis.

Former outfielder Carlos Gomez was also known to lose his cool from time to time.

The Athletics lost their third straight game to the Chicago White Sox last night by a score of 10-2. The team will look to avoid a sweep this afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 4:07 p.m. EDT.

Oakland Athletics player profile: Ramon Laureano

Ramon Laureano connects with a pitch during a Houston Astros v Oakland Athletics game.

Ramon Laureano was born on July 15, 1994 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

While still in the minor leagues, Laureano was traded to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for pitcher Brandon Bailey.

Laureano made his MLB debut on August 3, 2018, at the age of 24. His breakout season was his first full season in the majors in 2019. Laureano batted .288 with 24 home runs and 67 RBIs.

His major league career totals include a .252 batting average with 61 home runs and a WAR of 10.6.

In the last three seasons, he has struggled a bit, batting under .250 in each season. He surely has the potential to be a top center fielder in baseball as he is still only 28 years old.

Perhaps his biggest issue the past few seasons has been injuries. Laureano has played in fewer than 100 games each season since his breakout 2019 season. If he can stay healthy and become a more experienced hitter, he may reach his prime in the next few seasons.

