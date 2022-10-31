ICYMI: Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber wins free tacos for everyone

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber just won everyone free tacos. During the Phillies' 5-2 win over the Houston Astros, Schwarber became the consensus favorite baseball player of all fans as he stole the first base in the World Series that triggered the famous Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion of Tex-Mex fast-food chain Taco Bell.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Kyle Schwarber has averaged 3 stolen bases a season over his eight-year big league career, and he said before the game that he was going to swipe the bag that won America free tacos. That is just legendary. Kyle Schwarber has averaged 3 stolen bases a season over his eight-year big league career, and he said before the game that he was going to swipe the bag that won America free tacos. That is just legendary. https://t.co/5WsD4b7Syw

Schwarber got to first base on an infield single in the seventh inning off Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu.

The 29-year-old then sprinted to second base despite his nagging knee injury to win America's hearts and win them free tacos.

Kyle Schwarber's postseason stats

Schwarber has struggled this postseason.

With his limited sample size, the Phillies All-Star is a career .243 batter with 12 home runs and 23 RBIs in the postseason. It dips further when observing his 2022 stats wherein he is batting just .214/.386/.815 with three home runs and six RBIs.

He has been a boom-or-bust player this postseason, but his ability to reach base is what's most valuable to the high octane Phillies offense against a prolific Houston Astros pitching staff.

