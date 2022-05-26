ICYMI: San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson hammers a homer into the McCovey Cove against the New York Mets

Tuesday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets could perhaps be considered a match of the year candidate. The game ended 13-12 in favor of the hosts at Oracle Park. The teams combined for 37 hits and 25 runs in what was an exhilarating affair.

New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor ended with a stat line that included a homer run and six runs batted in, but the talk of the town has been of San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson. The former All-Star had three home runs and eight RBIs.

His third home run came at a crucial time. With two men on base and the Giants trailing by two, Pederson uncorked a blast that went straight into McCovey Cove to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was Splash Hit 94 and, of course, the ball was retrieved by long-time cove staple McCovey Cove Dave Edlund. It was Edlund's 45th collected homer in the waters outside Oracle Park.

Coincidentally, Pederson stated in the post-game interview that he and teammate LaMonte Wade Jr. had a conversation with Giants legend Barry Bonds before the game. You can partly attribute the outfielder's performance to his discussion with an all-time great.

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants' game by the numbers

In the remarkable game between the two squads, Joc Pederson made history. He became just the second home player to hit three homers in Oracle Park since Barry Bonds in 1994, and in the process, he became only the fourth player in San Francisco Giants history with three homers and eight RBIs in one game.

Pederson, however, is no stranger to making history. Just last year, the Palo Alto native became just the ninth player in MLB history to win back-to-back World Series rings with different teams.

Going back to the game, the Mets put up the biggest comeback for the season after trailing 8-2 early on, but they ultimately fell short. Eduardo Escobar had four hits for the New York Mets. Francisco Lindor, who has been red-hot as of late, finished the game with a homer on two hits and six RBIs.

