"Ball was destroyed" "he's on steroids" - Baseball world reacts to San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson's mammoth home run, his 4th homer in last 5 at bats

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson belted out his fourth home run in his last five at bats with a towering two-run shot in the first inning of today's game against the New York Mets.

"Joc on his Trevor Story b******t right now." - @ Jared Carrabis

Pederson now has 11 home runs on the season for the San Francisco Giants, and many fans took to Twitter to react to his unbelievable stretch of hitting. This article will look at some of the best reactions to Pederson's home run.

Baseball world reacts to San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson's towering homer

The first fan reaction came from a Mets fan, who said that Joc Pederson owns the Mets.

"@Jared_Carrabis Joc owns us" - @ Eddie

Another fan believes that Pederson must be on steroids.

"@Jared_Carrabis He's on steroids" - @ Slam Diego Machosmerdes

Another fan simply said that the ball was destroyed by Pederson.

"Ball was destroyed" - @ Anthony

One fan asked who the pitcher is for the Mets, as he gave up nine earned runs in just 1.1 innings of work.

"@Jared_Carrabis Who tf is Thomas szupucki" - @ Nicholas Ruocco

Pederson is undoubtedly on a tear right now and is closing in on the National League leader in home runs at just one off the lead.

New York Mets v San Francisco Giants

Pederson hit his first home run of last night's game over the right field wall.

"Joc JUMPED on it" - @ SFGiants

His next home run came in the fifth inning to left-center field, another towering shot.

"Lean wit' it, Joc wit' it" - @ SFGiants

Then,with two outs in the ninth inning, two base runners on, and down by three runs, Pederson came up clutch with a game-tying homer that left the stadium going nuts.

"HAT TRICK" - @ SFGiants

Pederson is now batting .262 with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs. Pederson is one of the streakiest hitters in all of baseball and can carry teams to victory just like he has displayed in the last two games.

Before last night's walk-off win, the Giants had lost their previous five games. Maybe this is the spark the Giants needed. Overall, it has been a truly remarkable short stretch of hitting for Pederson.

