ICYMI: St. Louis Cardinals minor league player hits four home runs in game to complete home run cycle

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently facing off against the Colorado Rockies in Denver as the playoff race starts to heat up. The Cardinals won last night's game rather convincingly by a score of 9-5 to maintain a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

Within the St. Louis Cardinals organization, all eyes centered on what happened last night in Amarillo, Texas, where the Springfield Cardinals met the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Cardinals won convincingly by a score of 21-4. That alone is impressive, but during the game Chandler Redmond made history by blasting four home runs.

What's historic about four home runs? Redmond hit for the home run cycle. This means that he hit a solo homer, a two-run homer, a three-run homer, and a grand slam. This is just the second time in professional baseball history that a player has done so. The only other time came back in 1998. Both occurred in the minors, and it's never been done in the majors.

Chandler Redmond spoke on how he was able to stay locked in at the plate to complete the historic performance.

Following last night's game, Redmond is batting .242 with 17 home runs and 61 runs batted in. The Springfield Cardinals face off against Armirillo tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EDT.

St. Louis Cardinals: What's on Tap?

Newly acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana pitches at Coor's Field during last night's St. Louis Cardinals v Colorado Rockies game.

The Cardinals will wrap up their short three-game roadtrip this afternoon and will travel back to St. Louis for a critical series. The Cardinals will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers in a series that has major playoff implications. Here are the start times for each of the three games and probable pitchers.

Date and Time (EDT) Probable Pitchers Friday, 8/12 at 8:15 p.m. Jordan Montgomery (STL) 4-3, 3.53 ERA vs. Eric Lauer (MIL) 8-3, 3.59 ERA Saturday, 8/13 at 7:15 p.m. Adam Wainwright (STL) 8-8, 3.42 ERA vs. Corbin Burnes (MIL) 8-5, 2.45 ERA Sunday, 8/14 at 2:15 p.m. Miles Mikolas (STL) 8-9, 3.50 ERA vs. Aaron Ashby (MIL) 2-10, 4.32 ERA

