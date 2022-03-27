ICYMI: Star shortstop Cole Tucker joined Vanessa Hudgens at 2022 SAG Awards, were spotted with Pirates super fan Michael Keaton

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop/outfielder Cole Tucker attended the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, California, with his girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens. The couple turned the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards into a date night.

Hudgens wore a sultry aqua Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and accessorized it with exquisite Chopard diamonds and gold stilettos. Cole looked dapper in a navy blue suit with satin lapels and a fresh white shirt, which he wore without a tie.

"Making the SAGAwards date night! Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker shared a kiss at the awards show."- J-14 Magazine

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker meet Michael Keaton

Tucker met a great Pirates fan, Pittsburgh's own Michael Keaton, while mingling with Hollywood's finest stars. During the occasion, the Montour High School grad and Tucker interacted with Hudgens smiling in the background.

Michael Keaton is a long-time supporter of the Pittsburgh Pirates in his off-screen life. Keaton has been seen at Pirates games over the years, including confronting a heckler at a game versus the Braves in Atlanta in 2015.

Hudgens and professional baseballer Cole Tucker, the Pirates shortstop/outfielder, went IG official in early 2021. After meeting in a Zoom meditation session, Hudgens made the first move on Tucker, 25, by sneaking into his Instagram DMs.

On Valentine's Day 2021, Hudgens, 33, posted their first couple photo together.

"It’s you, it’s me, it’s us."- Vanessa Hudgens

The premiere of Hudgens' latest film, Tick, Tick... Boom!, took place in November 2021 at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, professional baseball player Cole Tucker. This was the couple's first red carpet appearance together.

E! News @enews ( : Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut.: Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut. ❤️(📷: Getty) https://t.co/s1bPMF6QWX

Hudgens and Tucker shared a snapshot of the couple smiling in front of their Christmas tree in December, marking their first Christmas as a couple.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary on December 29.

Vanessa Hudgens wishes her followers "Happy New Year" and expresses her gratefulness.

Who is Cole Tucker's girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens?

Vanessa Hudgens is a popular actress and singer from the USA. She is best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film franchise. She was born in Salinas, California, on December 14, 1988. She attended Orange County High School of the Arts for a short period of time. Vanessa's career took off in 2006 when she co-starred in the Disney Channel film High School Musical, alongside notable performers Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale. V, her debut studio album, was a tremendous smash in the same year, selling over 34,000 copies in its first week and entering at number 24 on the Billboard 200 charts in the US. Vanessa performed the National Anthem at the 2021 NBA Finals. Hudgens' net worth is estimated to be approximately $16 million in 2022. On Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites, she has millions of followers.

