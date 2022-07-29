ICYMI: Trey Mancini receives standing ovation from Baltimore Orioles fans after what could be his last game with the franchise amid trade rumors

Trey Mancini may have played his last game for the Baltimore Orioles and if he did, the crowd gave him the perfect send-off. Mancini has been a cornerstone of the franchise since his first full season with the team in 2017. During that time, he became a fan favorite. Now, as his time with the Orioles might be coming to an end, fans are thanking him for all his years of effort.

Fans at Camden Yards honored Mancini with a standing ovation after the game. A video of the special moment was posted to Twitter by Starting 9.

Trey Mancini is one of MLB's top trade targets, which is why this was potentially his last game with the Baltimore Orioles. Mancini is in the final year of his contract, which makes him a very tempting rental for a team with championship aspirations.

Mancini even gave the fans a highlight reel worthy play in what could be his last at bat in an Orioles uniform. A video of the improbable inside-the-park home run was posted to Twitter by Jomboy Media.

How can you not be romantic about baseball? Moments like these are what make this sport as special as it is. The Baltimore Orioles and their fanbase are extremely grateful for Mancini, but the consensus is that it is time to move on.

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to trade fan favorite Trey Mancini

Moving on from a player as beloved as Mancini is never easy to do. In 2020, Mancini was diagnosed with cancer. The team and city rallied around him, and he was back playing baseball after just six months. It's hard to find a player in baseball that means more to their city than Mancini.

Mancini is simply too valuable an asset to let leave in free agency and get nothing in return. Ken Rosenthal reported on Fox Sports that the New York Mets will be a potential suitor for the Orioles star.

Mancini would be a tremendous addition to any team lucky enough to acquire him. This 2022 midseason highlight package shows what he brings to any team in addition to his leadership qualities.

Trey Mancini may have played his last game with the Baltimore Orioles, but the loyal fans were there to remind him that he'll never be forgotten.

