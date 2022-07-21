ICYMI: Ugly brawl breaks out among reckless Los Angeles Dodgers fans at 2022 Home Run Derby

A clip of an unpleasant fight at the 2022 Home Run Derby between two unruly Los Angeles Dodgers supporters has surfaced on Twitter.

The Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium was an eventful day. The Washington Nationals outfielder, Juan Soto, was declared the MLB Home Run Derby 2022 winner. Rapper Bad Bunny placed a "Derby Champion" chain on Soto as he was awarded the trophy to cap off the day.

However, the nasty fight that broke out among rowdy Los Angeles Dodgers fans in the left field bleachers was another event highlight. The reason fans came to blows remains unknown.

In the viral clip, a bald man sporting a Clayton Kershaw jersey punched another person in the face. A series of punches quickly followed, creating a chaotic scene. People surrounding the two reckless Los Angeles Dodgers fans intervened to stop the fight.

One guest can be heard stating, "You made your point," and, "Enough."

After the fight was over, the fan wearing the Kershaw uniform accused the other person and shouted, "He started it!"

Baseball Fight Club @mlb_fights Even at the Home Run Derby, there was a fight in the bleachers at Dodger Stadium Even at the Home Run Derby, there was a fight in the bleachers at Dodger Stadium https://t.co/lOedZ9wVh5

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the brawl.

Here's how MLB Twitter reacted to the wild fight between the Los Angeles Dodgers fans

2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

MLB fans on Twitter were quick to respond to the viral clip of the two fans involved in a brawl at the Home Run Derby 2022.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans always somehow end up getting into a fight.

It might help if MLB implemented stricter rules or stop fans from entering the stadium under the influence of alcohol.

Fans of opposing teams fighting each other makes some sense. However, fans supporting the same team getting into a brawl is hilarious.

🎧8LU LIFE🎧 @ur8oy8lu @mlb_fights why are dodger fans fighting...seriously....if it was a rival team i could see a little tention but seriously our fans fighting each other makes us look just like them raiders! @mlb_fights why are dodger fans fighting...seriously....if it was a rival team i could see a little tention but seriously our fans fighting each other makes us look just like them raiders!

Grownups fighting like children is not a very good sight to catch at a baseball game.

ron @ronnygtweets @mlb_fights Grown men fighting over a baseball is wild @mlb_fights Grown men fighting over a baseball is wild

Dodgers fans have an infamous reputation for coming to blows. Many MLB fans purposely avoid visiting the Dodgers Stadium to stay away from such unpleasant scenarios.

Ricardo Vargas @TijuanaBC2020 @mlb_fights That's the reason I stopped taking my family to Dodger games. @mlb_fights That's the reason I stopped taking my family to Dodger games.

The man in the Kershaw jersey had the audacity to land punches. What's next?

Los Angeles Dodgers fans fighting each other look no less than jokers.

Wins and losses are part and parcel of MLB games. Yet, there are fans who seem to forget that mantra every time they step into the stadium as spectators. As a baseball fan, you don't always want to see the players lose. However, you do need to endure some of their losses, as it can be all part of the game. Taking teams' or players' losses to heart and acting recklessly is not acceptable.

