"Ideal night" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan captures son Knox's giggles during playtime with furry buddy

With his contract year in full swing, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros has never been busier. Although he may not be seeing as much of his father as he did during the offseason, Bregman's one-and-a-half year old son, Knox, is keeping busy, too.

Recently, Bregman's wife Reagan shared a heartwarming picture of their son on her Instagram. In the snap, Knox snuggled with the family dog, while Reagan enjoyed an evening drink, captioned by the words "ideal night."

Knox Bregman snuggling with the Bregman family dog

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reagan Bregman was born in Louisiana, and grew up in various locales before settling in the Lone Star State, where she attended Texas A&M University, graduating in 2017. In 2019, she met Alex at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend. The pair married in late 2020, and welcomed their son Knox a little over a year later.

In 2021, Reagan Bregman launched Exiza, an "athleisure" wear line for women. Additionally, before deciding to embark on an entrepreneurial path, Reagan worked for Oracle and Google, and served as president of Panama Global Business Brigade.

Since making his MLB debut for the Houston Astros in 2016, Alex Bregman has packed several career milestones into a relatively short time. After winning the World Series in 2017, the New Mexico-native hit .296/.423/.592 with 41 home runs, 112 RBIs, and a league-best 119 walks to win an All-Star nod and his first career Silver Slugger in the 2018 season.

Throughout his career, Reagan, and more recently, Knox, have been two of Bregman's biggest fans. Following the Astros' 2022 World Series victory against the Philadelphia Phillies, Knox, who was then mere months old, was spotted on the field celebrating with his parents.

Expand Tweet

"The kid's first game was that one??? Of course Alex Bregman's son has a baseball name like Knox. (MLB/TBS)" - Chuck Miketinac

Alex Bregman remains self-assured he will make an impact this season

Now in the final year of his five-year, $100 million contract, Alex Bregman knows that the stakes are high. Despite the 30-year-old hitting a mere .242 and his team being last in the AL West, 3.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, Bregman remains hopeful. He recently told Chandler Rome in The Athletic:

“I just really enjoyed this offseason — the training, the hitting. I enjoyed it so much that I’m as obsessed as I was when I was 13 years old working toward getting to the big leagues. There’s still something inside me that’s just burning — wanting to improve, wanting to get better"

No stranger to high-stakes situations, many Astros fans remain sure that Alex Bregman - and their team - heating up remains a matter of time.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback