"Idiots need to boo your front office for offering a lesser package" "When did people get this b**thurt over booing rival players?" - MLB Twitter fans face off after Juan Soto gets booed at Dodger Stadium

A dozen teams participated in the Juan Soto sweepstakes this summer. Naturally, when the San Diego Padres hit the jackpot, a few unhappy fan bases were left behind. But no section seems to be as crossed as the Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Besides the Padres, the Dodgers were the team closest to landing Soto.

The rumors were so intense and positive, it made even the staunchest Dodgers-supporting realist dream. The Dodgers signing Juan Soto felt like a real possibility. That was until trade deadline day. The Padres won the race for an impressive haul of prospects, shattering many dreams in the City of Angels.

Heartbreak, sometimes, leads to resentment. That, unfortunately, turned out to be the case on Friday night when the Dodgers hosted the Padres. As Soto walked up for his first at-bat, Dodgers fans vociferously booed him when his name was announced.

Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee Juan Soto, who was cheered by many here last week, was just booed vociferously when his name was announced at Dodger Stadium.

Wasn't as loud as the boos for Manny Machado, but you could still hear the hurt. Juan Soto, who was cheered by many here last week, was just booed vociferously when his name was announced at Dodger Stadium.Wasn't as loud as the boos for Manny Machado, but you could still hear the hurt.

"Juan Soto, who was cheered by many here last week, was just booed vociferously when his name was announced at Dodger Stadium. Wasn't as loud as the boos for Manny Machado, but you could still hear the hurt." - Kevin Acee

That now begs the question, is it fair to boo a player for joining a team that offered a better deal to the selling club? The answer seems to be "no."

Kenneth Garner @OhGKenny13 @sdutKevinAcee Idiots need to boo your front office for offering a lesser package to the nationals. It wasn't his fault. So many stupid baseball fans out there @sdutKevinAcee Idiots need to boo your front office for offering a lesser package to the nationals. It wasn't his fault. So many stupid baseball fans out there

SaintMichelle @Michell57397789 @sdutKevinAcee He was traded, he didnt spurn anyone. Man fans are dumb sometimes. @sdutKevinAcee He was traded, he didnt spurn anyone. Man fans are dumb sometimes.

Thee Robert Illes 🇺🇦 @bobbygoode @sdutKevinAcee Jesus, why boo Soto? He didn't have any control as to what club he would go to. Almost like booing Pujols or Verlander. @sdutKevinAcee Jesus, why boo Soto? He didn't have any control as to what club he would go to. Almost like booing Pujols or Verlander.

Resentment or rivalry? A few are saying that the booing episode is all in the spirit of a healthy rivalry. Soto didn’t seem bothered. He laughed off the jeers.

Andrew Hernandez @Andrew_H0616 @sdutKevinAcee He laughed the whole time. He didn’t take it serious and the fans didn’t either. It’s all fun. Chill tf out weirdo. @sdutKevinAcee He laughed the whole time. He didn’t take it serious and the fans didn’t either. It’s all fun. Chill tf out weirdo.

Chuck Tesla @ChuckTesla3 @sdutKevinAcee They're booing him because he's a star player on a rival team. When did people get this butthurt over booing rival players? @sdutKevinAcee They're booing him because he's a star player on a rival team. When did people get this butthurt over booing rival players?

Ultimately, it was the Dodgers who had the last laugh. They didn’t just beat the Padres, they made a statement.

Padres have Juan Soto, but Dodgers have a winning formula

The Padres, even with Juan Soto, couldn’t get anything going against their NL West counterparts.

The Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning on a two-run double by Hanser Alberto, an infield single by Will Smith and an error.

They doubled their tally in the third, courtesy of two-run doubles from Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger.

It proved to be more than enough for the Dodgers to make a 8-1 statement. Soto can laugh off the jeers, but he can't laugh off the embarrassing manner of defeat.

The Dodgers are now 73-33 and stretch their lead over the Padres to 13.5-games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far