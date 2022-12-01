The New York Yankees have reportedly offered reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge a new offer of eight years for $300 million. The team isn't wasting any time with their offer as the market for Judge is starting to heat up. He met with the San Francisco Giants last week and it was rumored that they were preparing to make an offer.

New York's offer is a ballpark figure, but it could make Aaron Judge the highest-paid baseball player annually. Mike Trout ($36 million) and Max Scherzer ($43.3 million) are currently the two highest-paid players annually.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The Yankees current offer to Aaron Judge is around eight years and $300 million, per @JeffPassan The Yankees current offer to Aaron Judge is around eight years and $300 million, per @JeffPassan https://t.co/XXylvhkuH5

The New York Yankees have been adamant that their top priority this off-season is to re-sign Aaron Judge. They're trying to do everything they can to retain him, but is it enough?

New York Yankees fans are hoping this is enough to re-sign him. They can't imagine a team without him. He was the team's heart and soul last season.

"If he doesn't accept that, let him walk. Spend that money elsewhere," one fan explained.

"I see nothing wrong with this offer. I love Judge but this deal is way more than fair. He's not repeating what he did this year and you already know the last 3-4 years of this deal will be atrocious. Dude is 31 and will be 40 when this deal ends. More than enough!" said another.

Chino 🇵🇷⚾️ @JohnLopez094 twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The Yankees current offer to Aaron Judge is around eight years and $300 million, per @JeffPassan The Yankees current offer to Aaron Judge is around eight years and $300 million, per @JeffPassan https://t.co/XXylvhkuH5 I see nothing wrong with this offer. I love Judge but this deal is way more than fair. He’s not repeating what he did this year and you already know the last 3-4 years of this deal will be atrocious. Dude is 31 and will be 40 when this deal ends. More than enough!!! #yankees I see nothing wrong with this offer. I love Judge but this deal is way more than fair. He’s not repeating what he did this year and you already know the last 3-4 years of this deal will be atrocious. Dude is 31 and will be 40 when this deal ends. More than enough!!! #yankees twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Brandon @BKJYK1287 @BronxBomber447 @TalkinYanks @JeffPassan Might sound crazy, but it could be surprisingly difficult to find 3-4 players for 37.5 mil who could bring as much of an impact as Judge. @BronxBomber447 @TalkinYanks @JeffPassan Might sound crazy, but it could be surprisingly difficult to find 3-4 players for 37.5 mil who could bring as much of an impact as Judge.

Shawn @S_Wilse22 @TalkinYanks @JeffPassan He risked $213 million to play with no deal, and had a historic MVP season. He better tell them to take a hike with their $300 million and ask for at least $325 on principle. @TalkinYanks @JeffPassan He risked $213 million to play with no deal, and had a historic MVP season. He better tell them to take a hike with their $300 million and ask for at least $325 on principle.

Paul P. Robinson @pprobinson @TalkinYanks @JeffPassan This may be unpopular but I think we need to make this an exploding offer. It’s in our best interests. The longer this drags, the more we live in indecision on other moves and how to make next year our year. And too much money will drive our ability to field a winner around him. @TalkinYanks @JeffPassan This may be unpopular but I think we need to make this an exploding offer. It’s in our best interests. The longer this drags, the more we live in indecision on other moves and how to make next year our year. And too much money will drive our ability to field a winner around him.

Karen Veenstra @Karen_Veenstra @TalkinYanks @JeffPassan They may not need to offer more. Reports saying Giants offer was “underwhelming” and no one else seems to be this engaged. He’s almost *too* valuable. Teams can’t afford/don’t want to pay what he’s “valued.” He’ll be a Yankee again by Winter Meetings. @TalkinYanks @JeffPassan They may not need to offer more. Reports saying Giants offer was “underwhelming” and no one else seems to be this engaged. He’s almost *too* valuable. Teams can’t afford/don’t want to pay what he’s “valued.” He’ll be a Yankee again by Winter Meetings.

Fans are split on the offer. Some think that it is more than enough for him to re-sign. While it's not the highest free-agent signing in history, it's still a fair deal considering he'll be 40 when this deal ends.

Other fans don't think this is going to be enough to sign him. They think another team, like the Giants or Los Angeles Dodgers, can easily beat that offer. They don't want their team to be outbid when they're capable of giving Judge what he's asking for.

The New York Yankees wanted to get out in front on their quest to re-sign Aaron Judge

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two

It's being rumored that Aaron Judge could sign by the end of the MLB Winter Meetings that are scheduled for next week. Could it be that simple for the New York Yankees?

Steinbrenner has expressed to Judge how much he means to the team, and he wants Judge to know that as well with this offer. He wanted full clarity on the subject.

With an offer already on the table, it will be interesting to see if other teams scramble to make an offer.

Poll : 0 votes