"If Alex Rodríguez can give up SS, you can give up 3B" - Fans react to Rafael Devers' refusal to change position after Red Sox's Alex Bregman move

Fans react as longtime Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers refuses to switch positions for Alex Bregman. On Saturday, Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016 with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman has primarily played third base and was expected to continue in the same role with Boston.

However, current Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is adamant about not switching positions, saying (via his translator):

“They didn't tell me anything. We had a conversation, but I gave them what I wanted. We haven't talked more. Yeah, I mean, third base is my position. It's what I've played. I don't know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires were. And yeah, whatever happens from here, I don't know.”

Several fans reacted to the incident, with many supporting the position switch.

“Don't care. He's not good at 3rd. He's a DH," a fan wrote.

“His defense will decide whether or not he stays there. Continue to be below avg at 3rd and his days are numbered,” another fan wrote.

“If Alex Rodríguez can give up SS, you can give up 3B bud,” another fan wrote.

Others expressed their frustration, suggesting a trade due to Devers not complying with the team.

“They should get rid of Devers as quickly as possible. His reaction to Bregman is toxic. Devers should be glad Sox got Bregman but he’s only thinking of himself,” a comment reads.

“Think it may be time to trade Devers to improve the team to be honest. He stinks in the field, not a leader by any means. Addition by subtraction to be honest,” another comment reads.

“Time to discover his trade value,” someone wrote.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gives his take on Rafael Devers' refusal to change position

Red Sox manager Alex Cora responded to Rafael Devers' refusal to shift from third base, saying (via NESN):

"He has a lot of pride. We know that. He feels like he’s the third baseman. He’s going to work out as the third baseman. And we’re going to make decisions accordingly.”

“Here, it’s not about Bregman or Devers or Cora. It’s for the Boston Red Sox," Cora added. "Whatever decision we make is going to be for the benefit of the team."

Before the 2024 season, Devers and the Red Sox inked a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension.

