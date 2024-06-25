“If anyone can do this, it’s him” - MLB analyst breaks down Shohei Ohtani’s chances of becoming the first DH to win MVP

While there has never been an MVP winner in the major leagues who has exclusively played as a designated hitter, MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal believes Shohei Ohtani can be the first player to pull it off. Having made a record-breaking move to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the winter, the Japanese slugger has hit the ground running with a .321 average and 23 home runs so far this season.

Speaking on the popular baseball show Foul Territory, Rosenthal said that while it is unlikely for a DH to win MVP in the modern game, Ohtani may be the only player capable of doing so:

“Can he do it? I don't know... Ohtani, once again, is going to test the boundaries. If anyone can do this, it’s him.”

Shohei Ohtani started his professional baseball career in Japan's MPB before making the move to the MLB in 2018, joining the Los Angeles Angels. Since then, he has grown into a generational two-way player who is now considered the best baseball player in the world. It earned him a $700 million move to the Los Angeles Dodgers this year, making it the biggest contract baseball has ever seen.

Despite being unable to pitch last season due to a tear in an elbow ligament, Ohtani seems to have fit into his new team effortlessly. The two-time AL MVP is once again a top contender for the award despite limiting his role to playing DH. While no player has won the MVP award at DH, Ohtani's slash line of .321/.398/1.030 with 23 home runs and 57 RBIs makes him one of the top contenders this year. It remains to be seen if he can claim yet another piece of history by becoming the first DH to win the award.

Shohei Ohtani makes Dodgers history with 472-foot home run vs. Angels

As Shohei Ohtani makes his case to become the first DH to win the MVP award, he made another piece of history with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. In their second game against the Los Angeles Angels, the Japanese slugger blasted a 472-foot home run in the third inning.

Expand Tweet

Having hit a 455-foot homer the night before, Ohtani became the first player in the StatCast era (since 2015) to hit 450+ foot home runs in consecutive MLB games. As he continues to break records playing exclusively as a DH, he continues as one of the front runners for the NL MVP this season.