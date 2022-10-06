"If anything, he's lucky I didn't hurt his a** even worse" - Boston Red Sox slugger Tommy Pham has no regrets over his physical altercation with Joc Pederson earlier this season

In a peculiar incident that could be described as being straight out of your "friendly fantasy football league," Boston Red Sox slugger Tommy Pham doubled down on his actions that got him suspended earlier this year.

Back in May, Pham was suspended by the league for three games for slapping San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over a fantasy football league altercation. Tommy Pham—then with the Cincinnati Reds—has stated before that he doesn't regret anything that he has done to Pederson.

"I've got no regrets. None at all. Joc deserved to be slapped." - Tommy Pham in an interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale

Months later, in a separate interview with Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe, Pham reiterated his position on the incident and even stated that Pederson was lucky that he wasn't hurt more.

“If anything, he’s lucky I didn’t hurt his a** even worse.” - Pham via the Boston Globe

The Red Sox outfielder has repeatedly stated that the altercation stemmed from apparent cheating in the fantasy league by Joc Pederson and the continuous mockery of the San Diego Padres (Pham's former team) during that time.

Tommy Pham's forgettable season

In a season wherein he spent the first half with the Cincinnati Reds and the second half with the Boston Red Sox, Pham would certainly have hoped he performed better this year.

Pham batted .236/.312/.686 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs. This isn't bad by any stretch, but the slugger is a career .259 hitter with an average of 21 home runs per year.

The 34-year-old is also famous for his base-stealing capabilities and had 14 stolen bases just last year. This year, he has compiled a measly eight. With both of his teams being the bottom cellar dwellers of their respective divisions, it would be interesting to see what next steps Pham would take in his career.

Poll : 0 votes