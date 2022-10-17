"If not for baseball, he probably would have been married by now" - Flashback to 2014 when Yankees star Derek Jeter's sister revealed the reason behind HOFer's hesitance with wedlock

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s sister Sharlee Jeter revealed in an interview in 2014 why her brother dated many women but did not tie the knot. She stated his affiliation to baseball as the reason for the same.

"If not for baseball, he probably would have been married by now,” Sharlee told the New York Post.

Sharlee also said that it was because of baseball’s tight schedule that her brother could not get settled then.

“The schedule is the schedule, so it’s very hard to have a personal life that’s structured.”

Derek Jeter is now happily married to Hannah Davis and the couple share three daughters.

Sharlee also shared her opinion on Jeter becoming a father and how fatherhood would rock his world.

“Derek thinks that with a kid, today you’re going to be potty trained, this is what you’re going to eat and what times you’re going to eat. That’s just how he lives his life. It’s going to rock his whole world.”

Sharlee posted a nice family picture on social media when Derek Jeter was recognized in the Hall of Fame at Yankee Stadium.

"Very proud sister. You deserve every bit of this @derekjeter Bravo, buddy. You left it all on the field. Love you!" - Sharlee Jeter

Here’s a sweet birthday post from Sharlee for Jeter:

"Happy birthday, Derek! This day is for you to relax, enjoy your family and friends and reflect on how important you are to your loved ones. Thank you for not killing me when we were younger and for teaching me things as we got older. And mostly, thanks for being a best friend to me and an amazing Uncle to Jalen. We love you and hope you have an amazing day! @derekjeter" – Sharlee Jeter

Jeter first met Hannah in 2012 through mutual friends at a New York club. They got engaged in 2015 and married the following year.

"Derek Jeter tied the knot with Hannah Davis in style ... that's for sure. SEE MORE WEDDING PHOTOS at TMZ.com 📷INFphoto / FameFlyNet @hanni_davis #derekjeter #wedding #tmzsports" – tmz_tv

Their daughters are Bella, Story, and River. They welcomed Bella in 2017 and Story in 2019 while their third baby girl, Rose, was born in 2021.

New York Yankees star Derek Jeter on starting a family

In an interview in 2014, the same year that Jeter retired, he spoke to NBC News about starting a family.

“I want to have a family. Who knows when it’s gonna be? But I look forward to it.”

At the age of 20, Jeter joined the Yankees and spent 20 years playing for them.

It has been eight years since Jeter played his last game.

Derek Jeter Ceremony

The Yankees have won five World Series games under Jeter's leadership. Prior to his Cooperstown Hall of Fame induction, he garnered 396 out of 397 votes.

