"If you booed kenley while he was here, this one’s for you" "What? The bullpen blew another game?" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans express their disappointment after getting defeated by the Atlanta Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers succumbed to the Atlanta Braves in yesterday's contest with a score of 5-3. This gave both teams one win apiece heading into their series closer tonight.

The Braves managed to even the series thanks in no small-part to their closer Kenley Jansen. Jansen struck out the only three batters he faced for his 20th save of the season.

Starter Max Fried had a superb outing as he struck out nine Dodgers and gave up only two runs in 6.2 innings of work. Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson both blasted two-run homers to propel the team against LA.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Kenley Jansen gets the save against his former team! BRAVES WINKenley Jansen gets the save against his former team! BRAVES WIN ⚾️Kenley Jansen gets the save against his former team! https://t.co/KrqkYWf20T

"BRAVES WIN ⚾️ Kenley Jansen gets the save against his former team!" - FOX Sports: MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Mitch White was pulled after just four innings after issuing three runs. The Dodgers bullpen held the tie until the bottom of the eighth inning when Brusdar Graterol gave up a two-run dinger to Marcell Ozuna.

It was another anemic day for the Dodgers offense. They left seven men on base and drove in only two of a possible 11 runners in scoring position. Fans were not happy.

One fan criticized fellow Dodgers fans for making Kenley Jansen's time in Los Angeles a rough one.

bpmdodger @bpmdodger @Dodgers If you booed kenley while he was here, this one’s for you @Dodgers If you booed kenley while he was here, this one’s for you

With the Braves victory, Jansen was vindicated.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans dismayed by the team's loss to the Atlanta Braves

One fan wasn't surprised that their bullpen blew the game wide open and pointed out the lack of action by the team's management,

Sean Pasek @spasekkobe24 @Dodgers What? The bullpen blew another game? Say it ain't so! Guess the Dodgers need another OF. That'll fix it. @Dodgers What? The bullpen blew another game? Say it ain't so! Guess the Dodgers need another OF. That'll fix it.

A fan thinks that the Dodgers need more quality pitchers.

One fan trolled the Dodgers with pictures of Freddie Freeman crying and said that was the feeling of Dodgers fans after the game.

One fan heavily criticized manager Dave Roberts' tactics.

A fan stated that the roster of the Dodgers is both aging and regressing.

Brad @braves_brad @Dodgers Imagine spending all that money to have such an old, declining roster @Dodgers Imagine spending all that money to have such an old, declining roster

One fan pointed out that Kenley Jansen was a good quality pitcher, but the Dodgers fans didn't want him.

DodgeDog @Dodgers4Life20 @Dodgers Most dodger fans didn't want Jansen and this is we they get clearly shows how good he was anyways GG braves @Dodgers Most dodger fans didn't want Jansen and this is we they get clearly shows how good he was anyways GG braves

Another fan compared Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel to Braves closer Kenley Jansen and thought the latter was the better one.

This is certainly an emotional series for both teams as there are many intertwining storylines involved. The Braves exorcised their demons by toppling the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2021 National League Championship Series on their way to a world championship.

Freddie Freeman made his long-awaited return to the club that he cemented his legacy with. Both Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen are playing against the teams they once play for. The series-closing game will start tonight at 7:08 p.m. EDT

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far