There is an ongoing narrative that inferior teams have made it to the NLCS this season. At least, that's what a portion of the MLB fanbase have been claiming after the toppling of the NL giants in this year's postseason.

All 100-win teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and the reigning champions the Atlanta Braves have been eliminated. The 90-plus win St. Louis Cardinals have been eliminated as well. Therefore, the National League Championship Series is being contested by fellow wild cards—the fifth-seed San Diego Padres and the sixth-seed Philadelphia Phillies. Neither team reached 90 wins in the season.

MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis shared his sentiment on Twitter. It was a talking point among the fans. Some sided with the podcaster, while some begged to digress.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Too many people bitching about not having the two best teams in the NLCS. This series has everything you could ask for. It’s got legit megastars on both teams and two of the most electric ballparks as far as playoff atmosphere goes. Don’t care what their records were. Sign me up. Too many people bitching about not having the two best teams in the NLCS. This series has everything you could ask for. It’s got legit megastars on both teams and two of the most electric ballparks as far as playoff atmosphere goes. Don’t care what their records were. Sign me up.

nick toerner @toerner_nick @Jared_Carrabis If everyone wanted it to be the best teams by record then why even play the playoffs then?? @Jared_Carrabis If everyone wanted it to be the best teams by record then why even play the playoffs then??

Eric @Big_Man30 @Jared_Carrabis It does have the two best teams though. If the others were better they would be there. @Jared_Carrabis It does have the two best teams though. If the others were better they would be there.

Nick Molitoris @MolitorisNick @Jared_Carrabis I'm tired of it being the same few teams. I love that we have an entirely unique CS for the first time since 19, and probably a long time before that. @Jared_Carrabis I'm tired of it being the same few teams. I love that we have an entirely unique CS for the first time since 19, and probably a long time before that.

Luvberger @ShitSteve0Says @Jared_Carrabis I don’t understand how your argue they aren’t the best two teams. They are the last 2 teams….. @Jared_Carrabis I don’t understand how your argue they aren’t the best two teams. They are the last 2 teams…..

Other baseball fans argued that this year's NLCS wasn't a contest between the best teams but just the teams that hit their stride during the postseason.

Wundy @LWundy @Big_Man30 @SoberKarl @Jared_Carrabis It’s about the team who gets hot at the right time. It’s not always the best team, that’s why we have seeds they rank the teams from best to worst. @Big_Man30 @SoberKarl @Jared_Carrabis It’s about the team who gets hot at the right time. It’s not always the best team, that’s why we have seeds they rank the teams from best to worst.

Kev @keb2131 @ShitSteve0Says @Jared_Carrabis MLB playoffs is about who is hot. Better teams doesn’t always win @ShitSteve0Says @Jared_Carrabis MLB playoffs is about who is hot. Better teams doesn’t always win

CFBInsider @CFBInsider2 @Jared_Carrabis idk NLCS feels like a regular season series. ALCS will be much more electric and definitely higher ratings @Jared_Carrabis idk NLCS feels like a regular season series. ALCS will be much more electric and definitely higher ratings

Regardless of who's playing in the NLCS, one thing is for certain—it's that both teams deserve to be in those spots as they've displayed magnificent baseball in the postseason.

Philadelphia Phillies take Game 1 of the NLCS

The Phillies take the 1-0 series lead.

The Philadelphia Phillies drew first blood in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. In what was a duel between the starting pitchers, Zack Wheeler came out on top after producing a gem. The Phillies starter recorded eight strikeouts after giving up just one hit and one walk in seven innings of work.

San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish, on the other hand, surrendered solo home runs to Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber that were the only runs that the Phillies needed to win the game 2-0.

Poll : 0 votes