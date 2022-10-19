There is an ongoing narrative that inferior teams have made it to the NLCS this season. At least, that's what a portion of the MLB fanbase have been claiming after the toppling of the NL giants in this year's postseason.
All 100-win teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and the reigning champions the Atlanta Braves have been eliminated. The 90-plus win St. Louis Cardinals have been eliminated as well. Therefore, the National League Championship Series is being contested by fellow wild cards—the fifth-seed San Diego Padres and the sixth-seed Philadelphia Phillies. Neither team reached 90 wins in the season.
MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis shared his sentiment on Twitter. It was a talking point among the fans. Some sided with the podcaster, while some begged to digress.
Other baseball fans argued that this year's NLCS wasn't a contest between the best teams but just the teams that hit their stride during the postseason.
Regardless of who's playing in the NLCS, one thing is for certain—it's that both teams deserve to be in those spots as they've displayed magnificent baseball in the postseason.
Philadelphia Phillies take Game 1 of the NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies drew first blood in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. In what was a duel between the starting pitchers, Zack Wheeler came out on top after producing a gem. The Phillies starter recorded eight strikeouts after giving up just one hit and one walk in seven innings of work.
San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish, on the other hand, surrendered solo home runs to Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber that were the only runs that the Phillies needed to win the game 2-0.