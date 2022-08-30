Create

"If the front office doesn’t care, and the players don’t really care, why should we?" "YOU GUYS SUCK" - Boston Red Sox fans up in arms as team gets embarrassed by the Minnesota Twins

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez tries to tag Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story
It has been a forgettable year for the Boston Red Sox. After a seemingly decent start to the season, they now find themselves eight games behind the American League Wild Card spot.

The Boston Red Sox fell 4-2 to the Minnesota Twins in their last game. The game marked the return of Red Sox star Trevor Story after missing six weeks of play due to a right wrist fracture.

@RedSox If the front office doesn’t care,And the players don’t really care,Why should we?
@RedSox YOU GUYS SUCK

Boston took control during the early proceedings. They led 2-0 until the fourth inning as Alex Verdugo and Reese McGuire each hit RBI doubles. The Minnesota Twins, meanwhile, would overcome the lead in the fifth, courtesy of Giovanny Ursela's three-run double.

@RedSox I’ll keep posting this until you get your acts together https://t.co/tbxn8xBmXI
@RedSox https://t.co/GeMGMJYipj
@RedSox https://t.co/GDhRPHXZgf
@RedSox Shocker, but really not. Fire Bloom

Rookie Brayan Bello had a nightmare of a start against the Twins. He was pulled after just four innings after giving up three earned runs on five hits. The 23-year-old has now lost his fourth game in five starts this season.

The Twins pitching staff, meanwhile, held the fort after starter Dylan Bundy issued two runs on nine base hits. The four succeeding pitchers who came in after Bundy gave up a combined one hit.

@RedSox Maybe dont go like 0-34 with RISP next time? Super happy Trev is back tho
@RedSox Crazy how 3 of those runs scored without even recording a hit when they did. We keep giving games away every night

The Red Sox actually outhit the Twins 10-7. However, the team couldn't capitalize on this and went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Returnee Trevor Story had a superb game, going 3-for-3 on the night and scoring one run.

Boston Red Sox' fall from grace

After a strong showing last year that saw them reach the ALCS, the Boston Red Sox had strong playoff aspirations this year. However, as the postseason looms, their chances of reaching the playoffs get gloomier as the season wears on.

The Red Sox are 16.5 games behind the division-leading Yankees and 6.5 games behind a Baltimore Orioles team that was pegged for failure this year. The O's went on a magical win-streak and are just two games behind the Wild Card spot. Boston, meanwhile, remains stuck in the bottom cellar of the division.

@RedSox Every time i get my hopes up I get disappointed over and over again
@RedSox https://t.co/LGJ4h9xHnI

Boston's woes can primarily be attributed to its pitching rotation. Injuries to Chris Sale and Michael Wacha have forced manager Alex Cora to seek starting arms everywhere. Rookie Brayan Bella was arguably hastily called up to the main squad to fill the void in the lineup.

The offense has mostly played their part as they are one of the better hitting orders in the league. However, if Boston's pitching crew doesn't recover, there might be a slim to zero chance they will turn things around.

