"If Hammy calls don’t give you chills you don’t have a pulse" "Let’s f****ng go" - Cleveland Guardians fans react to Josh Naylor's walk-off winner over Minnesota Twins

The Cleveland Guardians walked it off against the Minnesota Twins in spectacular fashion in last night's game. Josh Naylor uncorked a two-run blast in the bottom of the 10th inning to put the Guardians past the Twins.

It was a vital win for the Guardians as they managed to beat the top-seeded team in their division. They are now just two games behind Minnesota and one game behind the American League wild card spot.

Things looked dire for Cleveland before an inspired Naylor uncorked a 358-foot blast to left field to upset the Twins. Cleveland sportscaster Tommy Hamilton, of course, made another unforgettable call.

The home run generated a thunderous reaction from the fans at Progressive Field and sent everyone home happy.

Naylor is known as one of the players who doesn't fear expressing his emotions on the field. He was so hyped that he headbutted his manager Terry Francona.

Fans both in the stadium and watching at home were elated and pumped up about the dramatic victory. Tommy "Hammy" Hamilton, of course, was given praise for making such a remarkable call.

ricky @ricky_stehlik @CleGuardians I love listening to hammy make these calls @CleGuardians I love listening to hammy make these calls ☺️☺️

The Guardians improved their record to 38-34 while the Twins fell to 43-35.

Cleveland Guardians fans gush over walk-off win against the Minnesota Twins

It was a crucial win for the Guardians in the long five-game series against the Twins. A loss in last night's game meant they would have automatically lost the series to Minnesota. However, they won in style and the momentum is now on their side.

Amed Rosario went 4-for-4 with two doubles and Steven Kwan went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs. Each man had a stolen base for the Guardians and were the standout performers of the night apart from Naylor.

It was the team's first walk-off win since June 10 against the Oakland Athletics and just their second of the year. It couldn't have come at a better time. Now they inch closer to claiming the lead in the American League Central.

The Cleveland Guardians will clash once more against the Twins for the decider of their five-game series.

Whichever way the results may go, it is for certain that the wins that the Guardians had in this series are heart-stopping. If the Twins can't close them out, you can bet that Cleveland will take the top spot in the division in no time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far