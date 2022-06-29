Ranking the 5 richest MLB team owners

Do you know who’s ultimately responsible for decisions taken by an MLB club? Obviously, the one who owns it.

Some baseball owners purchase a team because they are fans of the team. Others make the purchase to enrich their lives. However, it is undeniable that whatever the motive, both parties gain from the acquisition. Let’s take a quick look at the five richest MLB team owners.

#1 Steve Cohen, New York Mets

$17.4 billion

In October 2020, hedge fund founder Steve Cohen spent $2.4 billion to purchase the New York Mets. He set a new record for the cost of an MLB team. He is the manager of Point72 Asset Management. The thriving firm he had previously run was forced to dissolve due to several penalties. According to reports, Cohen is worth $17.4 billion.

"Big win tonight in Miami. Nice way to start the weekend" - Steven Cohen

Steven Cohen, owner of the New York Mets, doesn't miss the chance to cheer on his team.

#2 John Malone & Liberty Media, Atlanta Braves

$7.5 billion

John Malone is the current owner of the winners of the 2021 MLB World Series, the Atlanta Braves. His first employment out of college was at Bell Telephone Laboratories. He used that early expertise to launch a lucrative career in the cable business. At a very young age, he was appointed the CEO of the cable company TCI, which AT&T later purchased for more than $50 billion. He has a $7.5 billion net worth.

#3 Lawrence & Paul Dolan, Cleveland Guardians

$5.5 billion

Prior to joining the group in 2000 as vice president and general counsel, Paul was a partner in an Ohio-based legal company. He was later elevated to the position of president. In 2000, Lawrence Dolan and family trusts paid a then record-breaking $323 million for the Cleveland team. Lawrence Dolan's son Paul was appointed the team's primary controlling individual in 2013 with the approval of MLB owners.

#4 Charles Johnson, San Francisco Giants

$5.1 billion

Franklin Resources, formerly known as Franklin Templeton Investments, was established in 1947 by Rupert Johnson Sr. Ten years later, Charles Johnson, who was 24 at the time, took over as CEO of the business. When he resigned in 2013, the company had grown from $2.5 million to $800 billion.

#5 Lerner Family, Washington Nationals

$4.5 billion

With a $250 loan he obtained in 1952, Ted Lerner built a real estate empire. Today, Lerner Enterprises boasts one of the largest real estate portfolios in Washington, D.C.

Barry Svrluga @barrysvrluga BREAKING: The Lerner family tells the Post it is exploring the possible sale of the Washington Nationals. washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/04… BREAKING: The Lerner family tells the Post it is exploring the possible sale of the Washington Nationals. washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/04…

"BREAKING: The Lerner family tells the Post it is exploring the possible sale of the Washington Nationals." - Barry Svrluga

Ted Lerner, who has a $4.8 billion net worth, gave his son Mark ownership of the Nationals in 2018. However, the team may be up for sale soon.

