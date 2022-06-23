"I want to get out there so bad I want to be in the big leagues, not be a Rumble Pony" - Max Scherzer itching to rejoin New York Mets following first rehab start

The New York Mets and their fans will be relieved to hear that Max Scherzer is close to returning. Their star pitcher suffered a high-grade internal oblique strain after pitching 5.2 innings in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 18. When the injury occurred, he took himself out of the game and has been out of action since. Scherzer finally looks ready to return and compete.

Max Scherzer says he's eager to rejoin the Mets in Miami, but will have to wait to see how his oblique responds tomorrow before determining when he can pitch for the Mets next "I want to get out there so bad I want to be in the big leagues, not be a Rumble Pony"Max Scherzer says he's eager to rejoin the Mets in Miami, but will have to wait to see how his oblique responds tomorrow before determining when he can pitch for the Mets next https://t.co/7ucPtnL1hO

As we have come to expect from Scherzer, the New York Mets ace started the season strong. He completed just under 50 innings in eight starts and had a 5-1 record with 59 strikeouts and just 11 walks. His 2.54 ERA is the lowest of all the Mets starting pitchers.

Max Scherzer, three-time Cy Young Award winner is itching to rejoin the New York Mets rotation

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets reacts after pitching during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets currently sit first in the National League East with a comfortable lead over their rivals. They are 5.5 games ahead in the division but have recently lost ground to the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The Braves are 8-2 in their last 10 games and have just completed a season record 14-game win streak in the month of June.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who many analysts considered to be division favorites at the start of the season, are only 8.5 games behind. With the fourth-highest payroll in baseball and stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Zach Wheeler in the lineup, the Phillies cannot be overlooked. The NL East has developed into one of the most competitive divisions. All three teams finished June with strong records.

With four-time All-Star and two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom also injured, the Mets are in need of talented starting pitchers. Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco have contributed significant innings to take the load off the bullpen. Pete Alonso has been relentless on the offensive side with 20 home runs (third in the majors) and 65 RBIs (first in the majors).

The Mets find themselves in a three-way battle with two highly talented teams. Difficult series versus the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, and San Diego Padres are coming soon in July. The Mets could definitely use the services of their veteran All-Star and former World Series champion.

