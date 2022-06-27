Video: Freddie Freeman receives standing ovation as Atlanta Braves fans recognize former team MVP

Former National League MVP All-Star Freddie Freeman received a standing ovation in his first return to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. Freeman played a decade for the Braves before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past off-season. Freeman cited disagreements with the Braves organization as a catalyst for his departure from Atlanta.

Fans, however, remember all the great baseball moments Freeman was responsible for while a Brave. He was in Atlanta for his first series this weekend against his former team, and fans were sure to show the love.

Freddie Freeman was drafted by the Atlanta Braves all the way back in 2007. He made his MLB debut in 2011. In his 12 years playing for the Braves through 2021, Freeman batted .294 with 271 home runs and 941 RBIs.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Freddie Freeman received a standing ovation from @Braves fans 🥺 Freddie Freeman received a standing ovation from @Braves fans 🥺 https://t.co/vNzwUKNKLp

"Freddie Freeman received a standing ovation from @Braves fans" - SportsCenter

After citing disagreements and poor communication problems with Braves GM Alex Anthopolous, Freeman signed with LA this year. Freeman signed a six-year deal worth about $162 million for the Dodgers this season. Along with Mookie Betts, they make up one of the most lethal orders in baseball.

Freeman was instrumental in the Dodgers' first meeting with the Braves in April, when he hit a walk-off against his former team. It was his first walk-off hit as an LA Dodger. Yesterday, as the Dodgers were finishing up the final game of a three-game set in Atlanta, Freeman was recognized for his time with the Braves.

Freeman received a standing ovation from the Braves faithful at Truist Park before his first at-bat. He returned the favor by blasting an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to put the Dodgers ahead of his former team.

Baseball GIFs @gifs_baseball Matt Olson hitting Freddie Freeman. (Alternate Angle) Matt Olson hitting Freddie Freeman. (Alternate Angle) https://t.co/aldZfPEmqL

"Matt Olson hitting Freddie Freeman. (Alternate Angle)" - Baseball GIFs

Freeman even had a little brush-up against Matt Olson, who came to the Braves this past off-season from Oakland. It remains to be seen if he can be a star for the Braves like Freddie was.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won last night's contest against the Braves 5-3, going 6-1 on the season and winning the series. Although Freeman seems more than content with his decision to join the Dodgers, he will undoubtedly miss the atmosphere that makes Atlanta special.

