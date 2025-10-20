"If you're not horny, you're not healthy" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares wellness tips while debunking fitness misconceptions

Alex Rodriguez's girlfiend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is the founder of JACFIT, a six-week transformation program offering customized workouts and meal plans. The detials and informations are distributed via mobile phone application.On Monday, Jaclyn offered her social media fans some tips and advice to lead a heathy life through an Instagram story. Take a look at the eight tips provided by Jaclyn below:1. Alcohol is poison. minimize at all costs.2. If you're not horny, you're not healthy.3. Sugar does not make you fat. Too many calories do.4. Remove junk food from your house. If it's not in the house, you can't eat it.5. BMI is a terrible indicator of health. Wildly inaccurate.6. Your self-identity drives default actions. So stop calling yourself &quot;lazy&quot; or &quot;fat piece of sh*t&quot;.7. Detox teas and cleanses are a scam. Your liver and kidneys do all the detoxing you need.8. You don't need fancy equipment to work out. Your body is the best tool you have.The Instagram story also featured a picture of Jaclyn engaging in a cross-under plank exercise.&quot;Join Us Every Monday 6-7pm For 1 Hour Workout Email teamjacfit@gmail.com to register,&quot; she wrote in the IG story.Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram storyAlex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro motivates womenBeing the youngest in a family with only male siblings, Jaclyn Cordeiro has been passionate about sports and fitness since childhood. A week ago, Cordeiro penned a motivational message on an Instagram post, targeting women, especially mothers.The post was a short clip containing several images of Jaclyn, related to fitness. The cover image was a collage of three images. All of them showed Cordeiro flexing her muslces in bikinis. While the first one was taken when she was 31, the last one was when she was 45.&quot;To every woman watching this - motherhood, age, and busy schedules aren’t barriers; they’re your superpowers. Keep showing up for yourself. Your time is coming.&quot;Jaclyn Cordeiro had recently won her IFBB Pro Card at the Canadian National Pro Qualifier, held in Toronto. As such, she also thanked Canadian Physique Alliance, her friends, and family for their support in the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaclyn has been in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez for almost three years. Like her boyfriend, she also has two children of her own. Bella [born May 2011] and Savanah [born October 2012] are Jaclyn's two daughter with Laureano Cordeiro, her former husband.