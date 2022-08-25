"If I were Baldelli here I’d have emptied the contents of the dugout on that field" - MLB fans furious after Twins manager Rocco Baldelli gets ejected for the fourth time this season, mock terrible umpire call

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the bad boys of the league. He has already had a handful of incidents with umpires this season and was involved in another messy situation on Tuesday. In a critical game between the Twins and Houston Astros, tensions ran high and led to a fifth-inning bench clearing.
With the Twins trailing 2-0, starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez hit Jose Altuve in the thigh. The pitch was inside and Altuve had words for the pitcher. His reaction led to a heated exchange, clearing the benches. After walking the next hitter, the Twins pitching coach took a mound visit only to learn Sanchez had to be removed. That's when Baldelli lost his cool.
Minnesota was charged with a second mound visit, and as per MLB rules, Sanchez was pulled. Baldelli was furious and made sure to give the umpires a piece of his mind. He definitely got his money's worth on this occasion.
Rocco Baldelli was asked about the incident after the game. He was not happy with the umpires' interpretation of events.
"At the bare minimum I think there’s probably it’s necessary for someone to come over and let us know that a visit was given," said Baldelli, per ESPN
The rule is that a second visit to the mound from a manager in an inning automatically forces a pitching change. On this occasion, Baldelli was not made aware that the Twins had been charged with a mound visit. According to him, there was no communication from the umpires.
It was harsh for the umpires to charge the Twins with a visit when most of the players and managers were out on the field during the bench clearing fiasco.
Rocco Baldelli is in his fourth season with the Minessota Twins and has a respectable .539 winning percentage
Earlier this month, Rocco Baldellio was ejected from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays after a call at the plate went against his team. He referred to the incident as "one of the worst moments of umpiring in any game."
This is the fourth time Baldelli has been ejected this season, and he seems to be getting the hang of it. Some fans really enjoyed the fact that he took his time to berate the umpires, allowing his bullpen time to warm up. A veteran move by the young manager.
Baldelli may have hoped to fire up his team, but the Astros managed to edge the game 4-2. Technically, he did step on the mound and speak to his pitcher, an act some would interpret as a mound visit.
The Minnesota Twins and Rocco Baldelli are in a tight playoff race. They have now dropped to three games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. The team is 62-59 this season and will need to improve quickly if they hope to secure a playoff spot this year.