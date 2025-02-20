"If I go somewhere with just my mom, people would look at us funny" - When Derek Jeter admitted facing racism issues due to his mixed heritage

Derek Jeter grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan with a great support system behind him. His father, S. Charles Jeter held a Ph.D and worked as a counselor while his mother, Dorothy worked as an accountant.

The two met while they were serving in the U.S. Army in 1972. Their Army background served as their parenting philosophy as they wanted the best for their kids.

However, the couple would face racism throughout their relationship as Dorothy is white and S. Charles is black. During a 2008 interview, Jeter recalled times he experienced racism when he was out with his parents, via Men's Health.

"If I would go somewhere with just my mom, people would look at us kind of funny, like something ain't matching, you know? I'd go somewhere with my dad, and I'm a little lighter than he is. People would give us looks. Then I'd go somewhere with both of them, and people really give you funny looks," said Jeter.

What Jeter experienced was the exact opposite of how he was raised. To him, he was taught to look at a person for who they are on the inside.

"My parents were really good at educating my sister and me. I was always taught that you look at people for who they are," said Jeter.

Derek Jeter never listened to the haters or doubters

New York Yankees - Derek Jeter (Photo via IMAGN)

Derek Jeter knew he wanted to chase the dream of making the big leagues. However, he had to listen to numerous people doubt him throughout his journey of becoming one of the best baseball players the game has seen.

People doubted Jeter because he was from Kalamazoo. They did not think it was a big enough city for him to get recognized.

"They'd say, 'No one from a small town plays professional baseball. You'll never make it, Kalamazoo's too small, you'll never be seen.' So people doubting me was the biggest fact I had to overcome" said Jeter.

However, Jeter would go on to make a name for himself in his small town. He won the 1992 High School Player of the Year Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association. He was also named the Gatorade High School Player of the Year.

Jeter would later go on to be selected by the New York Yankees as the sixth overall pick in the 1992 draft. Soon after that, the entire world would know the slugger's name.

